Abu Dhabi’s largest solar-powered car park completed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Airports and Masdar have announced the completion of Abu Dhabi’s largest solar-powered car park, which will save 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The three-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project is installed on the car shading at the short-term car park of the Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport, with 7,542 solar panels producing electricity. The energy generated by the grid-connected project will be used to power the car parking facility, with excess energy fed to other sections of the airport.

Shareef Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, commented, "The Midfield Terminal is designed to not only deliver a state-of-the-art smooth and seamless passenger experience but also safeguard the UAE’s beautiful natural heritage. Throughout its development, we have integrated technology which enables sustainability, protects the environment, and creates a cleaner, greener, and more ecologically friendly building."

"Net-zero development has been a central ethos in the design and construction of the Midfield Terminal. By making smart and sustainable choices during its development in our use of double glazing, efficient lighting, and environmental controls, we have achieved considerable reductions across the building’s wider energy use," added Al Hashmi.

Masdar’s Energy Services department provided a full turnkey solution for the project, including financing, design, procurement and construction. Under the terms of the lease agreement, Masdar will also provide operation and maintenance services for a 25-year period.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, "The delivery of this landmark project for the new Midfield Terminal highlights the commitment of Masdar and Abu Dhabi Airports to supporting the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 and its climate change mitigation goals, as well as demonstrating Masdar’s strength as a preferred partner in renewable energy project collaborations. We look forward to leveraging our local and international experience to enable our partners to advance their clean energy goals through similar projects."

The UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 aims to increase the percentage of clean energy in the country’s energy mix to 50 percent.