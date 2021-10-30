Abu Dhabi’s Lebanese Business Council condemns Lebanese Information Minister’s statements against Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) The Lebanese business Council in Abu Dhabi has strongly condemned the statements of the Minister of Information of Lebanon against the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.

In a statement today, the council said, "The Lebanese people, who believe in the historical relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, cannot accept that Lebanon turns into a platform for attacking or offending the fraternal countries or interfering in their foreign policies, which have always been of help to Lebanon and its people over the years.

"

It added, "Hence, we renew and emphasise our categorical rejection of the continuation of this approach. We call on the officials in Lebanon to take everything that would bring Lebanon back to its Arab incubator and to enhance the Lebanese-GCC relations and return them to their previous era."

In conclusion, the statement said, "We, as a Lebanese community in the UAE, consider ourselves part of the fabric of this society. We live among our family and brothers in harmony and solidarity partners, and we will not allow a few to disturb our fraternal relations or offend them."