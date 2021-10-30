UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi’s Lebanese Business Council Condemns Lebanese Information Minister’s Statements Against Arab Coalition To Support Legitimacy In Yemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Lebanese Business Council condemns Lebanese Information Minister’s statements against Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) The Lebanese business Council in Abu Dhabi has strongly condemned the statements of the Minister of Information of Lebanon against the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.

In a statement today, the council said, "The Lebanese people, who believe in the historical relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, cannot accept that Lebanon turns into a platform for attacking or offending the fraternal countries or interfering in their foreign policies, which have always been of help to Lebanon and its people over the years.

"

It added, "Hence, we renew and emphasise our categorical rejection of the continuation of this approach. We call on the officials in Lebanon to take everything that would bring Lebanon back to its Arab incubator and to enhance the Lebanese-GCC relations and return them to their previous era."

In conclusion, the statement said, "We, as a Lebanese community in the UAE, consider ourselves part of the fabric of this society. We live among our family and brothers in harmony and solidarity partners, and we will not allow a few to disturb our fraternal relations or offend them."

Related Topics

Business Yemen UAE Abu Dhabi Lebanon Family Arab

Recent Stories

EU Hopes Moscow Will Find Solution for Foreign Dip ..

EU Hopes Moscow Will Find Solution for Foreign Diplomats Without QR Codes - Miss ..

9 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26 England Vs. Australia, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26 England Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

39 minutes ago
 ADJD discusses &#039;Criteria for Distinguishing b ..

ADJD discusses &#039;Criteria for Distinguishing between Cause of Action and Leg ..

48 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov to Meet With French, Turkish Forei ..

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With French, Turkish Foreign Ministers on Saturday - Del ..

11 minutes ago
 NASA, SpaceX Put Off Crew-3 Launch to ISS to Novem ..

NASA, SpaceX Put Off Crew-3 Launch to ISS to November 3 Over Poor Weather Condit ..

11 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 30 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 30 Oct 2021

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.