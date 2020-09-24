UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi’s Non-oil Trade With Saudi Arabia Hit AED493.8 Bn In 10 Years

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:45 AM

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit AED493.8 bn in 10 years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The value of non-oil trade in goods between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia amounted to AED493.8 billion over the past 10 years, in yet a new testament to the robust strategic partnership between the two sides.

Last year saw AED55.3 bn of total trade exchanges, a growth of 83.9 percent over 2010 when the total trade volume between the two sides stood at AED30.05 billion, according to figures released by Abu Dhabi Customs.

The value of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil exports to Saudi Arabia jumped to AED196.17 bn over the decade, while re-exports stood at AED180.09 bn, and imports to AED117.50 bn.

Last year, the emirate's exports to Saudi Arabia grew 156.

7 pct to AED25.76 bn from AED10.03 bn in 2010. Re-exports increased as well 67.9 percent to AED17.35 bn during the same reference period, with the Kingdom remaining the emirate's top trading partner over the decade.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency, Rashid bin Lahij Al Mansouri, Director General of General Administration for Customs in Abu Dhabi, said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key strategic partner of the UAE thanks to the common views and robust cooperation ties maintained by the leadership of the two nations and their continual exchange of expertise and transfer of knowledge, which, he said, has reflected in streamlining traffic between their ports.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports UAE Abu Dhabi Traffic Rashid Same Lahij Saudi Arabia From Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

2 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

4 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

2 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

2 hours ago

US Energy Executives Do Not See Much Recovery Left ..

4 minutes ago

Indian official lists five areas of engagement wit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.