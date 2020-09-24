Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit AED493.8 bn in 10 years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The value of non-oil trade in goods between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia amounted to AED493.8 billion over the past 10 years, in yet a new testament to the robust strategic partnership between the two sides.

Last year saw AED55.3 bn of total trade exchanges, a growth of 83.9 percent over 2010 when the total trade volume between the two sides stood at AED30.05 billion, according to figures released by Abu Dhabi Customs.

The value of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil exports to Saudi Arabia jumped to AED196.17 bn over the decade, while re-exports stood at AED180.09 bn, and imports to AED117.50 bn.

Last year, the emirate's exports to Saudi Arabia grew 156.

7 pct to AED25.76 bn from AED10.03 bn in 2010. Re-exports increased as well 67.9 percent to AED17.35 bn during the same reference period, with the Kingdom remaining the emirate's top trading partner over the decade.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency, Rashid bin Lahij Al Mansouri, Director General of General Administration for Customs in Abu Dhabi, said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key strategic partner of the UAE thanks to the common views and robust cooperation ties maintained by the leadership of the two nations and their continual exchange of expertise and transfer of knowledge, which, he said, has reflected in streamlining traffic between their ports.