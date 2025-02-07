Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference Focuses On AI Uses In ECMO Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Several key sessions were held on the second day of the 11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference (South & West Asia and African Countries chapter of the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization) that is being hosted in Abu Dhabi.
The event has drawn over 1,000 international expert researchers and clinicians in the field of extracorporeal life support (ECLS) from within the GCC and around the world.
The 3-day-conference, held at the Conrad Hotel, focused today, on the uses of ECMO in patients with heart and or lung failure resulting from trauma, burns, or cancer, and hypoxemia, cancer and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and also newer developments in use of anticoagulation [blood thinners] in ECMO patients as well as how to better rehabilitate patients while they are still on ECMO. The engaging agenda has kept lecture halls fully occupied during all sessions.
The conference also held a parallel track today which focused exclusively on the appropriate use and recent developments in the use of ECMO in children.
These sessions were also very well attended.
In addition, the attendees had an opportunity to review over 60 research posters and oral presentations that were shortlisted from close to 100 received by the Research Committee, based on their methodological rigor or for highlighting novel uses of ECMO or innovations in the use of AI in ECMO.
Dr. Umar Khan, Chair of the Research Committee and consultant Critical Care at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the Committee has selected five outstanding research papers for the conference award.
The conference exhibition area also generated considerable interest as the industry stakeholders showcased their latest innovations with broad range of devices and technologies.
The Conference is supported by the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.
The DoH has formally accredited the conference, designating 22.55 hours for the purpose of continuing medical education and 44 hours for workshops.
