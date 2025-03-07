Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said that 3,277 patients have benefited from the Visiting Physicians Programme since its launch in 2021 until December 2024. The programme has enabled patients to consult with esteemed international experts in rare and complex medical cases.

The programme aims to provide exceptional healthcare services by partnering with leading global healthcare organisations and attracting top medical professionals to Abu Dhabi to provide high-quality and innovative healthcare services to those in need.

Since the programme launched, the emirate has welcomed 37 visiting experts who have conducted 372 surgeries as of December 2024, and visiting physicians collaborated closely with local medical teams to exchange expertise, medical knowledge, and advanced techniques in complex medical fields.

Notably, in November 2024, Abu Dhabi completed its first selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, performed by a highly skilled visiting physician from the United States.

These efforts highlight DoH's commitment to bringing world-class medical talents and best practices to Abu Dhabi to enhance healthcare services in line with global standards.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said, "The DoH is committed to creating a holistic world-class healthcare ecosystem for Abu Dhabi residents and visitors so that patients can receive the medical attention they need, in line with global standards and best practices."

The top five specialities seen by the visiting practitioners in 2024 include paediatric haematology (bone marrow transplant), plastic surgery (lymphedema and brachial plexus), adult orthopaedic surgeries (complex ankle, foot, shoulder, hand and scoliosis), paediatric orthopaedics (limb lengthening and limb deformities), and ophthalmology.

In addition to providing consultative services, the programme enriched the exchange of knowledge, significantly contributing to enhancing local expertise, post-surgical rehabilitation care, and improving healthcare outcomes throughout Abu Dhabi.