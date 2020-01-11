Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity sector to join global sustainability leaders at ADSW

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi’s major water and electricity companies – overseen by the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, ADPower, will join global sustainability leaders as a Strategic Partner at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, 2020, taking place from 11th to 18th January.

Through the partnership, the companies will reinforce their commitment to sustainable practices, programmes, technologies and policies, as well as the role they collectively play in enabling the nation’s long-term growth and development.

By deploying and integrating renewable power sources and clean technologies into the existing energy mix, the sector will continue to comprehensively drive down carbon emissions and support the government’s efforts to deliver against Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Jasim Hussain Thabet, CEO and Managing Director at ADPower, commented on the sector’s ADSW engagement, stating, "As the global landscape continues to evolve, we are proud to play an important role in one of the world’s leading global sustainability platforms. ADPower’s operating companies continue to ensure that our firm commitment to sustainability underpins the wide range of world-class projects and initiatives across the sector. We look forward to discussing these efforts with global thought leaders as we come together to address some of world’s most pressing sustainability challenges."

ADPower’s participating operating companies – Emirates Water and Electricity Company, EWEC; Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company, TRANSCO; Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, ADDC; Al Ain Distribution Company, AADC; and Al Mirfa Power Company, AMPC, – will be present across various platforms during ADSW, with significant participation during the week’s iconic World Future Energy Summit, WFES, and Exhibition.

Thought leaders from EWEC, TRANSCO and AADC will take centre stage during some of the most prestigious forums during WFES.

The water and electricity sector will also be represented at the WFES exhibition on a dynamic 1,000 square meter space, which will take visitors on an interactive journey from its rich past, transformative present and promising future, tracing operating companies’ evolution. Each operating company will have a dedicated section to showcase their own innovative projects, initiatives and technologies within a sector-wide stand.

As part of the strategic partnership with ADSW, the participating operating companies will also support platforms that drive sustainability through people, with several of its professionals participating in the Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy, (WiSER) Programme; Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), where it will promote its newly launched Graduate Training Programme, GTP, which aims to nurture the next generation of the sector’s Emirati leaders; and, the Climate Innovation Exchange, CLIX, a platform for supporting sustainable start-up businesses.