UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi’s Water And Electricity Sector To Join Global Sustainability Leaders At ADSW

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity sector to join global sustainability leaders at ADSW

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi’s major water and electricity companies – overseen by the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, ADPower, will join global sustainability leaders as a Strategic Partner at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, 2020, taking place from 11th to 18th January.

Through the partnership, the companies will reinforce their commitment to sustainable practices, programmes, technologies and policies, as well as the role they collectively play in enabling the nation’s long-term growth and development.

By deploying and integrating renewable power sources and clean technologies into the existing energy mix, the sector will continue to comprehensively drive down carbon emissions and support the government’s efforts to deliver against Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Jasim Hussain Thabet, CEO and Managing Director at ADPower, commented on the sector’s ADSW engagement, stating, "As the global landscape continues to evolve, we are proud to play an important role in one of the world’s leading global sustainability platforms. ADPower’s operating companies continue to ensure that our firm commitment to sustainability underpins the wide range of world-class projects and initiatives across the sector. We look forward to discussing these efforts with global thought leaders as we come together to address some of world’s most pressing sustainability challenges."

ADPower’s participating operating companies – Emirates Water and Electricity Company, EWEC; Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company, TRANSCO; Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, ADDC; Al Ain Distribution Company, AADC; and Al Mirfa Power Company, AMPC, – will be present across various platforms during ADSW, with significant participation during the week’s iconic World Future Energy Summit, WFES, and Exhibition.

Thought leaders from EWEC, TRANSCO and AADC will take centre stage during some of the most prestigious forums during WFES.

The water and electricity sector will also be represented at the WFES exhibition on a dynamic 1,000 square meter space, which will take visitors on an interactive journey from its rich past, transformative present and promising future, tracing operating companies’ evolution. Each operating company will have a dedicated section to showcase their own innovative projects, initiatives and technologies within a sector-wide stand.

As part of the strategic partnership with ADSW, the participating operating companies will also support platforms that drive sustainability through people, with several of its professionals participating in the Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy, (WiSER) Programme; Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S), where it will promote its newly launched Graduate Training Programme, GTP, which aims to nurture the next generation of the sector’s Emirati leaders; and, the Climate Innovation Exchange, CLIX, a platform for supporting sustainable start-up businesses.

Related Topics

World Electricity Exchange Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi January Women 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Firdous Ashiq says across the board accountability ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish FM appreciates Pak efforts for de-escalati ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Prime Minister’s Office awarded WELL Certifi ..

20 minutes ago

Carbon capture, technology transfer successful ene ..

35 minutes ago

UAE social media star falls in love with Pakistan

38 minutes ago

Zelenskyy, Macron Agree to French Experts Helping ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.