Abu Dhabi’s Weekly Price Index Falls By 0.7% In The Second Week Of April: SCAD:

Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The Weekly price Index decreased by 0.7 percent to 103.0 points in the second week of April 2020, down from 103.7 points in the previous week, according to the latest issue of the ‘Weekly Price Index Report’ released by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, SCAD, for a selected basket of food and non-food consumer goods.

However, the index advanced by 3.0 percent in the second week of April 2020, compared with February 2020 as a reference month, SCAD noted.

The food component of the index increased by 2.

3 percent and the non-food by 6.3 percent in the second week of April 2020, compared with February 2020 (the reference month). The fish and seafood group contributed 45.3 percent to the overall increase, reflecting a 15.1 percent rise in the prices of this group, which represents 9.1 percent of the total index weight.

The masks, gloves, cold and flu medicines and analgesics group added 30.9 percent to the overall increase due to a massive 25.0 percent surge in the prices of the group, which constitutes 3.7 percent of index weight.

