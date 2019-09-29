UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi’s World Class Offerings Showcased At Monaco Yacht Show

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

Abu Dhabi’s world class offerings showcased at Monaco Yacht Show

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) In collaboration with Abu Dhabi's Department of Transport, DoT, and Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, participated in the Monaco Yacht Show for the first time this weekend.

The event, considered to be Europe’s largest in-water display of yachts, took place between 25th - 28th September, a DCT Abu Dhabi said on Sunday.

DCT Abu Dhabi sponsored the Captains and Crew Lounge at the exhibition, as well as showcasing Abu Dhabi as a leading superyacht destination by presenting its latest products and services to key players in the industry through an interactive exhibit.

The exhibit highlighted the latest improvements to yachting legislations in the capital, including cruise permit extensions from 21 days to six months, charter permits, and immigration and customs permits at marinas.

Commenting at the participation, Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We are proud to have participated at the Monaco Yacht Show, which brought together yacht industry leaders from all around the world. Abu Dhabi is a leading tourism destination with world-class facilities for superyachts, mega events, natural islands to visit, and exceptional routes connecting the east and west. We look forward to welcoming more yacht owners and mariners to the Capital."

In turn, Capt. Saif Al Mehairi, Acting Executive Director, Department of Transport – Maritime Sector, said, "The Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with over 200 islands, a wide range of terrestrial and marine habitats such as mangroves, greater flamingos, dugongs and beautiful beaches, is a very attractive destination for maritime tourism and interacting with natural resources.

DoT Maritime Sector, in collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi, and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, have identified itineraries for the yachting community including stops in marine protected areas to enhance tourist attractions and ecotourism activities."

The projects include development of recommended maritime routes for direct and safe connectivity of these sites. The necessary infrastructure will include mooring buoys in key locations for securing visiting luxury super yachts and improved aids to navigation. Proposed Environmentally compatible activities on sites will include diving, snorkeling, dolphins, turtles watching, beautiful marine views, recreational fishing (with special permit), coral reefs view and more.

"We also propose to further develop some of the islands to showcase the culture and heritage of Abu Dhabi together with our rich environmental habitat and resources," he added Participating alongside Department of Transport and Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding Company were the Yas Marina, Emirates Palace and Al Seer Marine.

This year, 580 exhibitors participated in the Monaco Yacht Show, which saw an estimate of 30,400 visitors participate in its activities.

