Abudllah Bin Zayed Meets With Greek PM In Athens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 10:45 PM

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, in the Greek capital, Athens.

The UAE Top Diplomat conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the Hellenic Republic and its people, highlighting the depth of the UAE-Greek ties.

For his part, Prime Minister Mitsotakis welcomed H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation, and conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE, reaffirming the distinguished relations between their two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the outcome of the official visit paid by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Hellenic Republic last August, praising its role in advancing the level of partnership between the two countries and creating promising opportunities for the development of joint cooperation in several vital fields.

The discussions also touched on the importance of enhancing cooperation on the economic level, given the total trade exchange between the two countries reached some US$561 million in 2021, a growth rate of about 68 percent compared to 2020.

They also reviewed frameworks for joint cooperation in the aviation sector and the importance of continuous work to increase direct flights between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Prime Minister Mitsotakis also discussed several issues of mutual interest related to the strategic partnership between the two countries and the scope of work within the framework of international organisations. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE-Greece cooperation have been steadily developing in various fields, highlighting the two countries' keenness to invest all available opportunities to expand and develop their partnership in a way that achieves the mutual interests of their peoples and contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

He also praised the prominent role of the Hellenic Republic in contributing to strengthening relations between the UAE and the European Union.

The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Sulaiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouie, UAE Ambassador to Greece.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived earlier to the Hellenic Republic on a working visit, where an official reception ceremony was held for His Highness upon his arrival at the airport.

