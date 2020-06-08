Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said the UAE academic year will start as per the Calendar already approved by the Ministerial Development Council on August 30th, while the administrative and teaching staff will begin working on August 23rd.

"Education remains a top priority and national objective, and therefore our leadership has directed to apply the distance education system under the current circumstances so that our students won't lose track and miss one single day from their academic year," said the minister in statements today.

He attributed the sustainability of the UAE education system and the success of the remote learning process to the forward-thinking policy of the UAE leaders and the commitment of students and their parents.