UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Academic Year To Start August 30: Minister Of Education

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:15 AM

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said the UAE academic year will start as per the Calendar already approved by the Ministerial Development Council on August 30th, while the administrative and teaching staff will begin working on August 23rd.

"Education remains a top priority and national objective, and therefore our leadership has directed to apply the distance education system under the current circumstances so that our students won't lose track and miss one single day from their academic year," said the minister in statements today.

He attributed the sustainability of the UAE education system and the success of the remote learning process to the forward-thinking policy of the UAE leaders and the commitment of students and their parents.

Related Topics

Education UAE August From Top

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

50 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

2 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.