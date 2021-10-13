UrduPoint.com

Accenture, Etisalat Digital, Oracle Collaborate To Drive Digital Transformation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:15 PM

Accenture, Etisalat Digital, Oracle collaborate to drive digital transformation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Accenture, Etisalat Digital, and Oracle have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer SMEs and large enterprise clients in the middle East a seamless digital transformation and journey to Oracle cloud solutions that include infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service.

By offering a one-stop-shop for Oracle solutions, the new collaboration will allow Accenture, Etisalat Digital, and Oracle to create a joint value proposition for clients in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the wider region.

Under the agreement, Etisalat Digital assumes the responsibility of managed services, security, and operations, with Oracle as the cloud provider and Accenture responsible for cloud-enabled transformation, implementation, and migration services. Enterprises eager to anchor their cloud journeys on Oracle cloud offerings will be provided best-in-class Oracle cloud hosting, as well as delivery and operations services.

The MoU was signed by Gerardo Canta, Senior Managing Director at Accenture in the Middle East; Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer of Etisalat; and Leopoldo Boado, Senior Vice President - Business Applications, ECEMEA region, Oracle, in the presence of senior representatives from these organisations.

The scope of the agreement will see Etisalat Digital and Accenture shape Oracle-powered cloud transformation journeys and deliver local deployment of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications implementation services in the UAE and KSA. The parties will leverage their global scale, industry expertise, and local knowledge to provide best-in-class digital transformation cloud solutions and unleash the full potential of what technologies can do for organisations and for clients in the Middle East. In addition, the collaboration will accelerate and enhance the power and integration of Oracle solutions for clients, helping them win faster as they transform their businesses.

The agreement is closely aligned with the national visions of GCC governments, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to ensure and drive a sustainable digital agenda while enabling cloud-based transformation that supports easy customer journeys in keeping with the unprecedented changes brought on by the pandemic.

The integration of capabilities will help the region’s public and private entities through the strategy, design, and implementation of their IT and digital roadmaps, leveraging the unique mix of experience from global and local markets and strong credentials in technology-enabled business innovation.

Related Topics

Business UAE Salvador Enterprise Saudi Arabia Middle East Market From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

50 minutes ago
 29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

50 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

50 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

1 hour ago
 Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

43 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Anti ..

Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Antisemitism, Urge Tighter Moderat ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.