Accenture, Etisalat Digital, Oracle collaborate to drive digital transformation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Accenture, Etisalat Digital, and Oracle have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer SMEs and large enterprise clients in the middle East a seamless digital transformation and journey to Oracle cloud solutions that include infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service.

By offering a one-stop-shop for Oracle solutions, the new collaboration will allow Accenture, Etisalat Digital, and Oracle to create a joint value proposition for clients in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the wider region.

Under the agreement, Etisalat Digital assumes the responsibility of managed services, security, and operations, with Oracle as the cloud provider and Accenture responsible for cloud-enabled transformation, implementation, and migration services. Enterprises eager to anchor their cloud journeys on Oracle cloud offerings will be provided best-in-class Oracle cloud hosting, as well as delivery and operations services.

The MoU was signed by Gerardo Canta, Senior Managing Director at Accenture in the Middle East; Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer of Etisalat; and Leopoldo Boado, Senior Vice President - Business Applications, ECEMEA region, Oracle, in the presence of senior representatives from these organisations.

The scope of the agreement will see Etisalat Digital and Accenture shape Oracle-powered cloud transformation journeys and deliver local deployment of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications implementation services in the UAE and KSA. The parties will leverage their global scale, industry expertise, and local knowledge to provide best-in-class digital transformation cloud solutions and unleash the full potential of what technologies can do for organisations and for clients in the Middle East. In addition, the collaboration will accelerate and enhance the power and integration of Oracle solutions for clients, helping them win faster as they transform their businesses.

The agreement is closely aligned with the national visions of GCC governments, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to ensure and drive a sustainable digital agenda while enabling cloud-based transformation that supports easy customer journeys in keeping with the unprecedented changes brought on by the pandemic.

The integration of capabilities will help the region’s public and private entities through the strategy, design, and implementation of their IT and digital roadmaps, leveraging the unique mix of experience from global and local markets and strong credentials in technology-enabled business innovation.