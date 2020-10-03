ACCI invites entries for Ajman Chamber Business Award until October end

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, has renewed the call to its members from companies and factories to participate in the Ajman Chamber Business Award, which will be organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

The Award features six categories namely "CSR, commercial sector, industrial sector, SMEs, Emiratisation and Innovation".

The Head of the Organising Committee of the Award, Nasser Al Dhafri-Executive Director of Communication and Members Support at the Ajman Chamber, has revealed that the deadline for receiving participation requests will be 31st October, 2020.

He noted that all the details related to the terms and conditions of the Award and the mechanisms for submission are available on the website https://ajmanchamberba.ae. Moreover, establishments wishing to participate can also communicate with the Award’s team and send their inquiries via awards@ajmanchamberba.ae.

He also clarified that the Award aims to shed light on the best practices adopted by companies and factories within its categories to allow other members to learn from successful experiences.

"The Ajman Chamber Business Award reflects innovations and achievements of the applicants, to enhance the environment of creativity and to raise the level of performance and quality of products and services," Al Dhafri added.

He continued, "The participation in the Award will enhance the confidence of customers and the public in the winning establishments and increase the appreciation of the leading companies and factories in Ajman. In addition, it will improve and develop commercial activities, and reinforce the communication and relationships with elite business owners."

He pointed out that the Award comes within the efforts of the Ajman Chamber to create a competitive and constructive environment that supports a culture of creativity and excellence and feeds into the sustainability and growth of the private sector in the Emirate of Ajman. It is in line with the Ajman Vision 2021 that seeks to have a happy society contributing to building a green economy motivated by a distinguished government in consistency with the spirit of the Union, he added.

"The diversity of the Award's categories aims to highlight the leading establishments in various categories to serve as an inspiring model and a real success story for the various relevant bodies," he added.