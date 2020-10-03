UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACCI Invites Entries For Ajman Chamber Business Award Until October End

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

ACCI invites entries for Ajman Chamber Business Award until October end

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, has renewed the call to its members from companies and factories to participate in the Ajman Chamber Business Award, which will be organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

The Award features six categories namely "CSR, commercial sector, industrial sector, SMEs, Emiratisation and Innovation".

The Head of the Organising Committee of the Award, Nasser Al Dhafri-Executive Director of Communication and Members Support at the Ajman Chamber, has revealed that the deadline for receiving participation requests will be 31st October, 2020.

He noted that all the details related to the terms and conditions of the Award and the mechanisms for submission are available on the website https://ajmanchamberba.ae. Moreover, establishments wishing to participate can also communicate with the Award’s team and send their inquiries via awards@ajmanchamberba.ae.

He also clarified that the Award aims to shed light on the best practices adopted by companies and factories within its categories to allow other members to learn from successful experiences.

"The Ajman Chamber Business Award reflects innovations and achievements of the applicants, to enhance the environment of creativity and to raise the level of performance and quality of products and services," Al Dhafri added.

He continued, "The participation in the Award will enhance the confidence of customers and the public in the winning establishments and increase the appreciation of the leading companies and factories in Ajman. In addition, it will improve and develop commercial activities, and reinforce the communication and relationships with elite business owners."

He pointed out that the Award comes within the efforts of the Ajman Chamber to create a competitive and constructive environment that supports a culture of creativity and excellence and feeds into the sustainability and growth of the private sector in the Emirate of Ajman. It is in line with the Ajman Vision 2021 that seeks to have a happy society contributing to building a green economy motivated by a distinguished government in consistency with the spirit of the Union, he added.

"The diversity of the Award's categories aims to highlight the leading establishments in various categories to serve as an inspiring model and a real success story for the various relevant bodies," he added.

Related Topics

Business Ajman Rashid Chamber October 2020 Commerce All From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan vows to continue forceful diplomacy on II ..

26 seconds ago

Mehwish Hayat shares teaser about her appearance i ..

10 minutes ago

Two killed, three injured in armed clash

12 minutes ago

Russia's Pacific Fleet Says Not Involved in Kamcha ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan's active participation in UNGA session sh ..

12 minutes ago

No political threat from Nawaz Sharif: Shahbaz Gil ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.