ACCIC members praise National Creative Relief Programme

ABU DHABI, 14th May 2020 (WAM) - Members of Arts and Cultural and Creative Industries Council, ACCIC, praised the National Creative Relief Programme for supporting creative works to sustain cultural development, and to strengthen the UAE's position as a leading country in attracting and supporting creatives.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Chairman and Founder of UAE Unlimited said: "Today all of mankind is united in its fight against the impact of the Covid19 in all aspects of life, and so too here in the UAE our Government is doing its utmost in all areas from healthcare to financial support. I congratulate Noura Al Kaabi and the Ministry of Culture & Knowledge Development for having established the "National Creative Relief Program" to provide crucial financial assistance to our cultural and creative industries through this crisis. It aims to minimize the economic consequence on our artists, designers, musicians, poets and small creative businesses through the grants they will now provide. This measure of compassion and consideration is propelled by their inherent understanding of the paramount influence of art and culture in our lives, is to be welcomed and applauded."

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, stated: "Creators and intellectuals are key pillars of the future economy, a knowledge-based economy where cultural and intellectual development are as important as GDP. We are keen at Ajman Tourism Development Department to adopt innovation as work culture and promote creativity ensuring more sustainability for cultural and intellectual sectors, and we must consolidate our endeavours to overcome the challenges of the current situation.

The national creative relief program is an opportunity to launch more initiatives and enhance joint efforts between concerned governmental authorities and the private sector. It’s crucial to have a unified response that provides substantial support and relief to intellectual entities and individuals ensuring the continuity of their contributions in a flourishing knowledge-based economy in UAE. It is our responsibility to shed light on the leading role of our country regionally and internationally as an environment that entices creators, intellectuals and innovators, an environment that produces knowledge."

"Supporting artists and cultural practitioners is at the forefront of Sharjah Art Foundation’s work," said Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation. "We look forward to collaborating on this necessary initiative by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development that secures the future of our cultural landscape during these uncertain times."

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of Umm Al Quwain Department of Tourism and Archaeology, valued the great role played by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development in supporting youth talents and creators as well in upgrading cultural aspects in the country, which contributes to strengthening the position of the UAE on the global cultural map.

This came during the launch of the national program to support creators in the cultural sector by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development to enriching the knowledge sector in the United Arab Emirates by supporting Emirati cultural, artistic and heritage institutions, providing a platform to support creators and talented people in various cultural and knowledge activities and seeking to enhance dialogue between different cultures, and support its strategic partners with the aim of providing effective outputs and experiences that reflect the prosperous and diverse cultural scene in the United Arab Emirates at the local, regional and global levels. As well to enable knowledge, heritage and arts sector to support creators financially to develop their capabilities and gain more time to sustain their work and mitigate them in light of the current challenges.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla stressed that the current situation requires the concerted efforts of everyone and to work with one hand through encouraging talents, containing youth creative efforts and energies, and creating a stimulating environment in order to raise the level of cultural awareness and to enrich intellectual communication.

He also pointed out that the launch of the national program to support creators in the cultural sector comes from the sense of national responsibility and the role of cultural councils in developing and supporting cultural development, and spreading cultural awareness among members of the society.

Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said: "The world is currently going through a crisis, the first of its kind, which has put humanity in a new phase of social isolation that has not been recorded in history before, leading to major repercussions on the economy of all vital sectors throughout the whole world. The National Programme to Support Creatives in the Cultural Sector comes with a noble mission to financially support the local cultural sector from creative individuals and institutions affected by the current conditions by providing consolidated support from cultural entities that are concerned with supporting the growth of the cultural scene in the UAE. We, at DCT Abu Dhabi, are pleased to be a major part of this initiative, led by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development".

Al Hosani added: "It is part of our mandate to foster a cultural environment for Abu Dhabi by supporting its artists and cultural organisations, and this initiative aligns perfectly with DCT Abu Dhabi’s responsibility towards our community. We strive to support the growth of UAE-based creatives, artists and intellectuals as needed, and to support the continuation of their professions and their creative production, despite the global crisis.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, praised the national programme that was launched by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development to support the talents in the creative sector who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She values the ministry’s role in providing members of the creative fields with financial grants and standing alongside them.

She said: "This programme reflects a high sense of responsibility towards creators, creative talents and entrepreneurs, who have been affected by the global crisis that afflicted the whole world. We are proud at Dubai Culture of this step that came as a result of a collective effort made by members of the Councils of Arts and Cultural and Creative Industries. We also emphasise that such initiatives would instil creators with reassurance so that they may continue their journey to enrich Emirati culture with their creativity despite the exceptional circumstances.

Badri stressed that Dubai Culture harnesses its utmost efforts to encourage local institutions, as well as unify them in utilizing their potential to serve the cultural sector. Consequently, this would contribute to the growth of the knowledge economy and its prosperity, while also enhancing the prestigious cultural position of the UAE on a global scale.

Malek Sultan Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and CEO of TECOM Group said: "The creative industries are an important pillar of the UAE’s diverse and sustainable economy. For more than two decades, our visionary leadership has ensured that the UAE provides an attractive and agile environment for talents in these industries and enable them to develop and thrive."

"This strategic initiative directly benefits talent in the creative sectors, and empowers them to overcome these exceptional circumstances. It ensures the sustainability of their businesses and therefore economic development and growth. The launch of this initiative reaffirms the UAE's leadership and government commitment towards the sustainability of the creative cluster development"

Abdelmonem bin Eisa Alserkal Founder, Alserkal said: "The National Creative Relief Programme, initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and Noura Al Kaabi, is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to those cultural practitioners and entrepreneurs who have been instrumental in the development of our creative economy. It reaffirms our steadfast support of culture, the creative spirit and community, which are at the heart of a thriving economy. It is my honour to be a part of the Arts and Cultural and Creative Industries Council, and to work with her, my colleagues on the Council and the MCKD team."