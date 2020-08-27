(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 26th August 2020 (WAM) - Negotiating and signing accords are part of the rightful, indisputable authorities vested in sovereign rulers, said Dr. Ahmed Al Haddad, member of the Emirates Fatwa Council, EFC.

Dr.

Al Haddad made the remarks while addressing a virtual forum, organised today by the World Muslim Communities Council, under the theme "Religious Leaders' Role in Promoting Peace".

"Islamic scholars are well respected and trusted to be heard on matters that lead to the right path. They have a great responsibility toward guiding people," he added.