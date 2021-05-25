UrduPoint.com
Achieving Excellence Is The Key Mission Of Khalifa Award For Education: Mansour Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Achieving excellence is the key mission of Khalifa Award for Education: Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, stressed that achieving excellence is the key mission of the award.

"The award has always supported and embraced excellent individuals and encouraged innovation. For 14 years, it has offered pioneering contributions by supporting areas and categories covering all education sectors, both general and higher education, as well as the efforts of the UAE and all Arab countries to advance education and encourage academic professionals to adopt initiatives that will benefit the sector and develop the process of learning," he said.

Sheikh Mansour made this statement during a virtual event held today under his patronage and organised by the award to honour the 27 winners of its 14th edition. The winners included 16 individuals from the UAE, comprising two families of citizens in the category, "Distinguished Emirati Family," as well as 11 winners from the Arab region.

At the start of the event, Sheikh Mansour conveyed, to the winners, the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirming that the award, which is fully supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has successfully implemented the educational vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and advanced the education systems of the country and the rest of the Arab region.

He then congratulated the winners of this year’s edition of the award while expressing his appreciation for the efforts of its board of trustees, secretariat-general, executive committee members, jury and screening committees, coordinators and education professionals both inside and outside the country, in addition to its strategic partners, partner authorities and all segments of the community, who contributed to its success.

