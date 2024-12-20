ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Arabic Cultural Institute (ACI) at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, in collaboration with the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), honoured the achievements of outstanding graduates from an Arabic calligraphy workshop in a ceremony that included a lecture on Arab and Islamic heritage in Andalusia.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Mario Gatti, Director of the Catholic University; and Dr. Wael Farouq, Director of the Arabic Cultural Institute, attended the ceremony.

Al Ameri underscored that the event embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to champion Arab culture and its universal humanitarian values on a global scale, while fostering meaningful intellectual and cultural dialogue between civilisations.

He said, “Honouring the achievements of Italian students who have mastered the art of Arabic calligraphy is a powerful testament to the success of our collaborative efforts in bridging cultural divides. It highlights the enduring values of tolerance, compassion, and openness that Arab culture promotes.”

The CEO added that the Arabic Cultural Institute has firmly established itself as a dynamic hub for showcasing Arab heritage in Europe. It offers initiatives such as book and film clubs alongside continuous cultural programming to spread knowledge, nurture shared human values, and build bridges of understanding between nations and cultures.

For his part, Dr. Farouq praised the institute’s success in organising a series of integrated cultural activities over two and a half months.

He added, “It is truly inspiring to see the institute serve as a meeting point for individuals from diverse Western cultures who admire Arab civilisation and acknowledge its contributions to modern global progress.

Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, we remain committed to promoting dialogue, tolerance, and creativity while upholding our responsibility to strengthen global cultural understanding.”

During the lecture, Spanish historian and writer Father José Pascual Martínez highlighted the profound influence of Arab culture on Europe’s social and cultural fabric, particularly in Andalusia.

Martínez explored various aspects of this legacy, including language development, fashion, social traditions, irrigation systems, and musical arts, underscoring their enduring impact on European civilisation.

Over two and a half months, the Arabic Cultural Institute organised diverse activities, including reading clubs, film screenings, and Arabic calligraphy workshops.

The event culminated with the recognition of exceptional students who, despite not knowing how to read or write Arabic, showcased precision and mastery in calligraphy without knowing how to read or write Arabic.

Al Ameri, accompanied by the university director, honoured these talented individuals for their role in preserving the beauty of Arabic script and enriching the cultural landscape in Europe.

Participants noted that the calligraphy programme highlighted the artistic beauty of Arabic letters and delved into their spiritual and symbolic dimensions. They described learning the Ruqah and Diwani scripts as an enriching experience that required skill and precision.

