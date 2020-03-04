ACRES 2020 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the 7th Real Estate Investment Exhibition, ACRES 2020, begins tomorrow at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the 7th Real Estate Investment Exhibition, ACRES 2020, begins tomorrow at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event which runs until March 7, has become an exceptional platform to review investment opportunities in this vital sector and see the latest developments regarding modern and advanced real estate projects and engineering consulting and contracting companies, is organized by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and its representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group working under SCCI umbrella, in cooperation with Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

ACRES 2020 will run over an area of 4,000 square metres, with the participation of more than 40 local and international real estate developers, in addition to a large number of relevant government agencies and institutions. Acres 2020 will witness also participation of major real estate companies from Egypt through an Egyptian pavilion, where national companies will offer real estate ownership for Arabs and Egyptians in the New administrative capital of Egypt. This is in addition to some other amazing offers (with convenient installment plans) that will be exclusively available to the event’s visitor.

The exhibiting companies are providing several distinctive and exclusive offers and unique investment opportunities.

In addition, ACRES 2020 provides a platform to meet investors, officials and real estate development companies.

The Organising Committee will also provide many accompanying events, including free training courses and specialised workshops, through which the participants will get acquainted with important themes, such as determining the appropriate property value, the basics of systematic design between structural and architectural engineering, the attractive environment for real estate investment in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the correct ways to review housing project plans, in addition to providing tips about real estate marketing.

The 7th edition of ACRES will be focusing on instilling the correct investment concepts in the real estate sector among youth, training them on the latest experiences in this sector, and encouraging them to organize their investment ideas and enhance their real estate awareness to make right decisions.

Additionally, for the first time since the event was launched, a youth circle will be organised by the Federal Youth Authority, to highlight the mechanisms of enhancing the role of Emirati youth in real estate investment.

ACRES 2020 is also a perfect opportunity for real estate developers and investors from inside and outside the country to communicate with each other and to explore the new business opportunities, sign partnerships, and conclude deals.

The exhibition is open to visitors from 10:00 to 20:00 on Thursday and Saturday, and from 14:00 to 21:00 on Friday.