UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACRES 2020 To Kick Off Tomorrow At Expo Centre Sharjah

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:15 PM

ACRES 2020 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the 7th Real Estate Investment Exhibition, ACRES 2020, begins tomorrow at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the 7th Real Estate Investment Exhibition, ACRES 2020, begins tomorrow at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event which runs until March 7, has become an exceptional platform to review investment opportunities in this vital sector and see the latest developments regarding modern and advanced real estate projects and engineering consulting and contracting companies, is organized by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and its representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group working under SCCI umbrella, in cooperation with Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

ACRES 2020 will run over an area of 4,000 square metres, with the participation of more than 40 local and international real estate developers, in addition to a large number of relevant government agencies and institutions. Acres 2020 will witness also participation of major real estate companies from Egypt through an Egyptian pavilion, where national companies will offer real estate ownership for Arabs and Egyptians in the New administrative capital of Egypt. This is in addition to some other amazing offers (with convenient installment plans) that will be exclusively available to the event’s visitor.

The exhibiting companies are providing several distinctive and exclusive offers and unique investment opportunities.

In addition, ACRES 2020 provides a platform to meet investors, officials and real estate development companies.

The Organising Committee will also provide many accompanying events, including free training courses and specialised workshops, through which the participants will get acquainted with important themes, such as determining the appropriate property value, the basics of systematic design between structural and architectural engineering, the attractive environment for real estate investment in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the correct ways to review housing project plans, in addition to providing tips about real estate marketing.

The 7th edition of ACRES will be focusing on instilling the correct investment concepts in the real estate sector among youth, training them on the latest experiences in this sector, and encouraging them to organize their investment ideas and enhance their real estate awareness to make right decisions.

Additionally, for the first time since the event was launched, a youth circle will be organised by the Federal Youth Authority, to highlight the mechanisms of enhancing the role of Emirati youth in real estate investment.

ACRES 2020 is also a perfect opportunity for real estate developers and investors from inside and outside the country to communicate with each other and to explore the new business opportunities, sign partnerships, and conclude deals.

The exhibition is open to visitors from 10:00 to 20:00 on Thursday and Saturday, and from 14:00 to 21:00 on Friday.

Related Topics

Business Egypt Sharjah Circle Chamber March 2020 Commerce Event From Government Industry Arab Housing

Recent Stories

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

8 minutes ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

17 minutes ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

18 minutes ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

18 minutes ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

18 minutes ago

Arab ambassadors praise UAE for evacuating their c ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.