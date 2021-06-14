SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) The Organising Committee of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition titled, Acres 2021, has announced that preparations are underway to hold the 8th edition of the exhibition, one of the largest events of its kind in the region.

Acres 2021 will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from 23rd to 25th September, 2021, the organising committee announced during a coordination meeting held today at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Real Estate Registration Department, and Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector business Group at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Also present were representatives of several government entities and institutions.

During today’s meeting, the senior officials reviewed the ongoing arrangements being made for the event to mark the gradual resumption of economic activities and the recovery of the real estate sector in the country.

The organising committee also discussed mechanisms to ensure the health and safety of all exhibitors and visitors by strictly implementing precautionary measures and how they can stage an exceptional edition that attracts prominent real estate, investment, construction and development companies.

"We are looking forward to enhancing the exhibition’s position as an annual platform that brings together decision-makers, leading institutions and the most important investors in the real estate sector, giving additional impetus to the sector and increasing its activity in the Emirate of Sharjah. We are also seeking to host an elite group of experts and specialists to review the latest development of the real estate market in Sharjah and highlight the opportunities available in this vital sector," the committee said.

Acres 2021 offers the widest investment opportunities to share expertise, conclude partnerships and make lucrative deals. The real estate sector is one of the most prominent sectors in the country, and a sign of long-term economic stability in Sharjah. The event will support real estate developers by promoting their projects of both the country and the region, taking advantage of the urban development witnessed by Sharjah in all fields.