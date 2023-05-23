ACRES 2023 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the activities of the Real Estate Investment Exhibition (ACRES 2023) will start tomorrow, Thursday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The exhibition is organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), and it will continue until May 28th.

ACRES 2023 is officially sponsored by the Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Department of Economic Development, and Sharjah Municipality. Moreover, the media sponsorship of the exhibition is by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and the academic sponsorship is from the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute in Dubai, and the Think Prop Real Estate Institute in Abu Dhabi, with the support of Expo Centre Sharjah.

In addition, the exhibition witnesses the participation of major real estate development and investment companies, which display projects from inside and outside the UAE, along with real estate brokers, financial institutions, construction companies, real estate agents, real estate and project management services companies, real estate owners, and engineering services companies. Moreover, a large number of government agencies and institutions concerned with the real estate sector are participating in the exhibition.

The participating companies will also present many special offers and convenient installments exclusively for the visitors and only during the days of the exhibition. With the diversity of options, financing facilities, and the opportunity to access to the latest innovations regarding modern and developed real estate projects, the exhibition always succeeds in strengthening its position as one of the most important real estate exhibitions in the region, and an exceptional platform for reviewing investment opportunities in this vital sector.

The participating entities and companies are keen to present many distinctive and exclusive offers, as well as unique investment opportunities, in addition to providing a platform to meet with investors, officials, and real estate development companies, all under one roof. The Organising Committee is also preparing for the visitors a schedule full of interesting events, an integrated programme of free training courses and workshops, and specialised discussion and dialogue sessions in both Arabic and English languages.

The courses and workshops will also offer free certificates of attendance throughout the days of the exhibition, and they will address different important topics, such as the foundations of real estate marketing, seizing opportunities in the real estate market, important legislation and regulations for ownership in Sharjah, latest technologies in the real estate field, and the basics of excellence in sales and financial management, investment, construction contracts, and many other important topics to those interested in the real estate field.

The ACRES 2023 exhibition also provides an opportunity for investors from inside and outside the UAE to communicate, exchange experiences, start new partnerships, and conclude deals. The exhibition activities are held daily for four days from 10:00 until 20:00, except for Friday, it will welcome the visitors starting from 15:00 until 21:00 at Expo Centre Sharjah.