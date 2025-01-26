ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department organised a dialogue session entitled “Emirati Women... A Distinctive Footprint in the Real Estate,” as part of the activities of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2025,” with the participation of an elite group of Emirati women who have proven their leadership in this vital sector.

The session was moderated by Amal Obaid Hadid, Head of the Media Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. The workshop also witnessed the participation of a number of prominent Emirati figures working in the real estate, including: Maryam Al Qubaisi, Latifa Bin Haider, and Amal Al-Aboudi.

The speakers discussed their pioneering real estate experiences, reviewing their beginnings in this field, the challenges they faced, and ways to overcome them. They also provided advice to Emirati women wishing to enter this sector and invest in it.

Hadid also stated that Emirati Women role is of high importance in this sector, saying: “Emirati women play a prominent role in the UAE's' real estate, where they have proven their ability to contribute effectively in various aspects of this field, whether as leaders in real estate development companies or as engineers, planners and investors.”

Maryam Al-Qubaisi explained: “Thanks to the support of the wise leadership and women’s empowerment policies, Emirati women have become a key partner in shaping the future of the real estate through advanced educational opportunities in the fields of engineering and business administration.

Women have proven their competence in designing and implementing innovative real estate projects that reflect the modern and sustainable character of the country.”

Moreover, Latifa Bin Haider pointed out that “Emirati women have emerged as a major part of the real estate market, where they have a strong presence in the field of buying and selling real estate and managing real estate assets. Additionally, government initiatives, such as women empowerment programmes in business and providing real estate financing, have also contributed to enhancing the role of women as investors and real estate developers."

Finally, Engineer Amal Al-Aboudi said, “the success of Emirati women in the real estate reflects the country's commitment to enhancing the role of women in vital economic sectors, which has made the UAE a global model in empowering women and enhancing their participation in sustainable development.”

At the end of the session, Obaid Al-Mazloum, Director of the Real Estate Projects Department at the SRERD, honored the participants in the dialogue session in appreciation of their excellence, leadership and great efforts in serving the UAE's and Sharjah's' real estate.