ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The new edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – ACRES is set to open Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and will run until 25th January.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), this year’s edition features a record-breaking participation of over 110 exhibitors, representing major real estate development and investment companies and top-tier property developers from across the UAE and the region, alongside first-time participants.

ACRES 2025 brings together key players and stakeholders in the real estate market, including property developers, investors, and experts.

Spanning more than 10,000 square meters, the 4-day exhibition will provide exhibitors with the opportunity to introduce a wide variety of property projects, ranging from luxury residential units and modern villas to cutting-edge commercial and industrial ventures, strategically located investment lands, and other real estate opportunities.

The 2025 edition of ACRES marks the debut of several innovative and distinctive real estate projects premiering for the first time within the UAE and beyond, strengthening its appeal to investors and real estate enthusiasts.

This year’s edition is also notable for the return of Egypt’s Real Estate Pavilion, featuring extensive participation from leading Egyptian property development and investment companies.

These companies will present a diverse portfolio of real estate projects, encompassing residential, commercial, and coastal units (beach chalets) spread across prime locations in Egypt, including New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, North Coast, Ras El Hekma, and other promising investment areas.

ACRES 2025 will witness intense competition among major real estate companies in presenting exclusive offers, flexible payment options, and long-term installment plans on high-yield and premium property units across the UAE.

The exhibition also provides a platform for key property developers, investors, owners, and professionals to meet up, interact, and exchange experiences. This fosters collaboration and the establishment of strategic partnerships, creating a competitive environment to explore new investment opportunities and uncover the latest real estate trends.

This year’s Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition enjoys significant government support, exemplified by the Sharjah Executive Council's (SEC) decision, led by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of SEC, to cut sales and purchase transaction fees by 50% for real estate deals made during the exhibition.

This move underscores the ongoing efforts exerted by the Government of Sharjah to support the real estate sector and enhance the emirate’s appeal to real estate investments.

Aside from being a vital and distinguished platform for presenting the latest and most significant real estate projects, the ACRES Exhibition features a robust programme of awareness and educational activities, including panel discussions, workshops, training sessions, courses, and specialised seminars, all available in both Arabic and English languages.

Led by a panel of experts, specialists, and key players in the real estate sector, these sessions cover the latest legal frameworks, regulations, and practical guidelines for property developers and professionals, offering a forward-looking perspective on market trends and developments shaping the real estate industry.

ACRES serves as a distinguished platform for its visitors to explore the best practices in real estate investment and gain insights into the future of the real estate market in the UAE and the region.

ACRES 2025 will run for four days, from Wednesday, 22nd to 25th January 2025, with expectations of a high turnout from visitors.