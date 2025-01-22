ACRES 2025 opens in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2025” commenced today, Wednesday, marking its largest edition since its inception.

The exhibition is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) and is set to run until 25th January.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, this year’s edition features a remarkable record-breaking participation of more than 110 exhibitors, representing major real estate development and investment companies and top-tier property developers from across the UAE and the region, marking a 20 percent increase compared to last year's edition.

Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition 2025 marks the debut of several innovative and distinctive property projects premiering for the first time within the UAE and beyond.

The four-day exhibition also unveils several upcoming projects incorporating cutting-edge design and construction solutions, as well as emerging trends in smart and sustainable real estate, highlighting the remarkable progress in the sector.

With the debut of many real estate projects at ACRES 2025, Sharjah distinguishes itself with a collection of unique projects that combine innovative design with luxurious and sustainable lifestyle.

Among the highlights is the “Al Mamsha Hamsa” project that comprises 420 residential units. Another notable project is the “Tai Hills” which is valued at AED 3.5 billion and spans over 6 million square feet. This extensive project features 1,100 villas and townhouses of varied designs and dimensions tailored to different customer needs.

These two projects are added to an array of cutting-edge industrial and commercial projects, along with high-end residential units that will be unveiled by the participating real estate companies during the event.

In his remarks, Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said that organisng this year’s edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition, which features a remarkable record-breaking participation of exhibitors, is a testament to the sustainable growth witnessed by Sharjah's real estate sector.

He emphasised the significance of ACRES Exhibition in highlighting Sharjah’s thriving real estate sector with its expanding investment opportunities. The exhibition provides a platform for real estate investors and enthusiasts to engage with entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and top real estate companies, thereby fostering collaboration and the establishment of new strategic partnerships while facilitating deal-making processes.

He reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the development and sustainable growth of the real estate sector, ensuring its positive impact on the emirate’s economic ecosystem.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), remarked, "The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition- ACRES 2025 stands out this year as a prominent platform that brings together major real estate companies and top-tier property developers under one roof. It offers them an exceptional opportunity to promote their new projects and showcase the latest real estate innovations to a broad spectrum of investors and attendees.”

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the ACRES Real Estate Exhibition, stated that the exhibition’s growth and sustained success year after year reflect its growing significance and leading status.

Al Suwaidi said that the ACRES Exhibition plays a pivotal role in providing valuable investment opportunities within the real estate sector, serving as an exceptional platform for all industry stakeholders to explore the best investment practices and gain insight into the future of the real estate market both locally and regionally.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated, “This strategic event provides participants with a platform to showcase their innovative projects, foster new opportunities for collaboration and partnerships. It facilitates the exchange of expertise among top real estate developers and investors, helping them further explore the latest practices and trends in the sector."

Al Midfa noted that the exhibition is a testament to the ongoing efforts exerted by the emirate of Sharjah to advance the real estate sector and enhance its position as a leading investment destination, affirming Expo Sharjah’s commitment to providing all forms of support and facilities to exhibitors.

Nawaf Obaid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES”, said, “This year’s edition of the exhibition stands out for its diverse array of the latest real estate projects premiering in the UAE and the region. Leading real estate companies compete to offer exclusive deals and promotions, as well as flexible payment options and long-term installment plans on premium property units."

The exhibition also serves as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange between key industry leaders, including real estate developers, investors, and experts and property owners. This fosters collaboration and the establishment of strategic partnerships, creating a competitive environment to explore new investment opportunities and uncover the latest real estate trends.