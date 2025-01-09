ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), announced that the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – ACRES is set to mark its largest edition this year.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, this year’s edition will feature a remarkable record-breaking participation of more than 110 exhibitors, representing major real estate development and investment companies and top-tier property developers from across the UAE and the region, alongside first-time participants. The exhibition will take place from 22nd to 25th January at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The announcement was made during a press conference held Wednesday, at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters. The conference was attended by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of SRERD; and Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES.

Also present were Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA); Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Nawaf Obeid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES”; and Sultan Shataf, the Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The gathering also saw the participation of several officials and representatives from public and private entities, as well as media entities and institutions sponsoring the exhibition.

Organised by both SCCI and SRERD, spanning over an area of 10,000 square meters, ACRES 2025 marks the debut of several innovative and distinctive real estate projects premiering for the first time within the UAE and beyond.

The exhibition will showcase a variety of the latest projects and investment opportunities in the real estate sector, including residential, commercial, and industrial properties, land parcels, and hotel and hospitality development projects- either completed or under construction.

This year’s Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition will witness intense competition among property developers and investors in presenting exclusive discounts and special deals on their latest offerings and other exhibits on display.

In his keynote speech, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said that ACRES this year marks its largest edition since its inception, featuring over 110 exhibitors, with significant local, regional, and international participation from leading real estate development and investment companies.

This exhibitor turnout highlights ACRES’ distinguished reputation as a strategic hub for the global real estate community. The exhibition serves as a vital platform for supporting property development, fostering the exchange of expertise and experience, and providing participants with an opportunity to showcase their latest and most prominent projects, whether within or outside the UAE.

Al Awadi added, “The exhibition’s success underscores the efforts made by the Sharjah Chamber, in collaboration with its strategic partners, to enhance the exhibition's role in driving the ongoing growth of the real estate sector, highlighting the emirate’s status as a premier regional destination for real estate investment. The sustainable growth in Sharjah’s real estate market is evident, with a 35.6% increase in transaction volume during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with a total value of AED 18.2 billion.”

Al Awadi noted that the 2025 edition of ACRES promises to deliver significant positive outcomes, especially given several indicators of success. Foremost among these is the Sharjah Executive Council’s decision to reduce sales and purchase transaction fees for real estate deals made during the exhibition.

Another key indicator is the ongoing success of the exhibition, with the 2024 edition recording real estate transactions worth AED 1.4 billion, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 202.4% compared to the previous year.

For his part, Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), said that the Department’s engagement in ACRES 2025 reflects its commitment to supporting the real estate sector in the emirate and enhancing its position as a key destination for sustainable real estate investment.

The real estate market in Sharjah saw substantial growth in 2024, with data indicating a notable rise in transaction values and attracting investors from over 114 nationalities. This reflects the strength and resilience of Sharjah's real estate market and the high level of confidence investors place in this sector.

In his remarks at the press conference, Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi stated that this year's edition of ACRES Exhibition is deemed as the largest and most prominent, with notable participation from major real estate development and investment companies, not to mention the return of the Egyptian real estate pavilion introducing a variety of property projects.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said, “Our annual participation in this remarkable real estate event reflects our commitment at Alef Group to support the real estate sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and to strengthen its position as a leading investment destination in the region.”

“At Alef Group, we are proud to be the Platinum Sponsor of ACRES 2025. Through our participation in this year’s edition, we aim to spotlight our pioneering projects: (Hayyan), (Al Mamsha), and (Olfah),” he added.

Jamal Al Shawish, Head of Sales and Marketing at IFA Hotels and Resorts, expressed the company's commitment to ensuring the success of its first participation as a gold sponsor at ACRES 2025. He noted that the company plans to unveil its first real estate projects in the emirate during the exhibition.

Al Shawish also lauded the SEC’s decision to reduce the sale and purchase fees for transactions that will be executed at ACRES 2025, affirming that it will play a pivotal role in encouraging more companies to invest in Sharjah.

Engineer Raymond Khouzami, CEO of Al Thuriah Group, the Silver Sponsor of ACRES 2025, extended his grateful thanks and appreciation to the organisers of the ACRES Exhibition and the officials in the Emirate of Sharjah for their efforts in enhancing the significant growth witnessed by the real estate sector.

He said that Al Thuriah Group is planning to unveil its latest real estate projects, including the launch of units from its two newest projects, during the "ACRES 25" exhibition. These units will be offered for sale for freehold ownership to all nationalities in accordance with the laws and laws and regulations set forth in Sharjah.

For his part, Nawaf Obeid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES”, commented, “Through this annual event, we aim to define the future of the real estate sector in the region and promote investment in sustainable and smart projects, ensuring that ACRES remains a key platform for investors and industry professionals. This success is driven by the strategic partnerships forged with both public and private entities,” he said.

Engineer Hamidi Al Ketbi, Director of Building Permits Department at the Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), said that - by sponsoring the ACRES Exhibition - SDTPS seeks to highlight promising investment opportunities and cultivate an environment conducive to attracting investors and real estate developers, contributing to the integration of urban development and real estate growth.

This year’s ACRES exhibition brings a wealth of innovative activities, including expert-led panel discussions, workshops, and training sessions available in both Arabic and English languages.

These sessions will present the latest legal frameworks, regulations, and practical guidelines for property developers and prospect buyers, highlighting best practices in real estate investment.

The new edition of ACRES will see the return of the Egyptian Real Estate Pavilion, featuring extensive participation from leading Egyptian real estate development and investment companies.

These companies will present a diverse portfolio of real estate projects at ACRES 2025, encompassing residential, commercial, administrative, and coastal units spread across prime locations in Egypt, including New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, October City, Ain Sokhna, North Coast, and Ras El Hekma.

