Open Menu

ACRES 2025's Egypt Pavilion Features Over 400 Property Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 01:15 AM

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The upcoming edition of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – ACRES, set to take place from January 22 to 25, 2025, will feature extensive participation from leading Egyptian real estate development and investment companies.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), ACRES 2025 will introduce an Egyptian pavilion showcasing over 400 property projects and ventures.

Egyptian companies will present a diverse portfolio of real estate projects at ACRES 2025, encompassing residential, commercial, administrative, and coastal units spread across prime locations in Egypt, including the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, October City, Ain Sokhna, North Coast, and Ras El Hekma.

Participating Egyptian real estate developers and investors will vie to attract visitors with exclusive discounts and special deals on their latest property projects.
Real estate finance

The Egyptian pavilion will feature several property management companies and financial institutions offering real estate financing solutions for clients seeking to invest in the sector. It will also present real estate ownership options and opportunities while highlighting available investment prospects.

Nawaf Obaid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES”, expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), for his unwavering support of ACRES Real Estate Exhibition and other major economic events that contribute to advancing Sharjah’s sustainable development.

He said that the Egyptian pavilion’s participation in the 2025 edition, with its extensive array of property projects, reflects the sustained growth witnessed by the exhibition. It also underscores ACRES’ pivotal role as a strategic hub for fostering real estate development and promoting investment opportunities across the entire region, not just within the UAE, positioning it as one of the largest and most significant real estate exhibitions.

Major real estate development and investment companies are keen to participate in the exhibition each year to present their latest and most distinguished real estate projects within and beyond the UAE. This enthusiasm is fueled by ACRES’ consistent achievements and successes as evidenced by the significant turnout from citizens and residents alike, along with investors, business leaders, and private and public real estate companies from the UAE and abroad.

Obaid noted that Egypt’s participation in ACRES 2025 is a significant step towards strengthening cooperation between Emirati and Egyptian real estate companies and fostering direct communication between investors from both countries. This collaboration opens up broad horizons for exchanging expertise and forging strategic partnerships. Furthermore, it offers investors and visitors an invaluable opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of the diverse investment opportunities offered by the Egyptian real estate market, highlighted by the extensive and varied display of Egypt's latest real estate development and investment projects.

Related Topics

Business Egypt UAE Sharjah Cairo Chamber Hub January October Market Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 prop ..

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

4 minutes ago
 Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental C ..

Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup

19 minutes ago
 DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $ ..

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal

34 minutes ago
 CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

34 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percen ..

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

49 minutes ago
 'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence ..

'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..

49 minutes ago
Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day ..

Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Tes ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre

1 hour ago
 China playing key role in development, prosperity ..

China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..

1 hour ago
 US reports first severe case of bird flu in a huma ..

US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human

1 hour ago
 13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off ..

13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East