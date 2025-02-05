ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES) has successfully reinforced its position as one of the most prominent real estate events in the UAE and the region, marking a significant milestone with substantial property deals for projects on display.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) from January 22 to 25 at Expo Centre Sharjah, in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), ACRES 2025 recorded real estate transactions worth AED4.3 billion for development projects, marking an impressive growth of over 207 percent compared to last year’s edition, while drawing more than 15,000 visitors.

This year, the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition featured a remarkable record-breaking participation of over 110 exhibitors, representing major real estate development and investment companies and top-tier property developers from across the UAE and the region, alongside first-time participants drawn by the exhibition’s prominent status and stellar reputation.

The ACRES Exhibition also witnessed a significant turnout from real estate agents, brokers, banks and financial institutions, in addition to architectural design service providers, legal consultancy firms, security and safety solution providers, project management companies, and relevant government entities. The exhibition presented a diverse portfolio of real estate projects, from luxury residential units and modern villas to innovative commercial and industrial properties and land parcels.

The 2025 edition also featured the official launch of several new and groundbreaking real estate projects, making their debut in the UAE and beyond.

Exhibitors offered exclusive incentives on a diverse selection of properties, including flexible payment methods and attractive pricing, while also showcasing state-of-the-art developments that incorporate the latest technologies and contemporary architectural designs.

In his remarks, Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), stated that Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2025” achieved remarkable milestones this year, with SRERD recording real estate transactions worth AED4.3 billion during the exhibition period.

“This reflects the vibrancy and sustained growth of the real estate sector in Sharjah and the UAE. SRERD successfully processed 2,505 initial and final sales transactions during the exhibition, underscoring the heightened investor confidence in the real estate market,” he said.

In his remarks, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, emphasised that the success of this year’s Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” solidified its position as one of the most significant real estate events in the UAE and the region.

He noted that the exhibition played a key role in highlighting the thriving real estate market in the emirate of Sharjah.

He also acknowledged the positive impact of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC)’s decision to lower registration fees on sales and purchase transactions conducted during the exhibition this year. This strategic move contributed to a significant increase in both visitor and investor turnout, while encouraging developers to showcase their most innovative and flagship new projects at the exhibition.

