‘Active Abu Dhabi’ sports team highlighting achievements, future strategies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2023) With the support of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, the community sports team “Active Abu Dhabi” is spearheading a series of yearly sports programmes designed to promote sports engagement and foster positive interaction within society.

Active Abu Dhabi also organised an introductory workshop highlighting the team's objectives, past accomplishments, and the most important future strategies that need to be worked on to enhance sports involvement within the community.

The team comprises Mansour Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Yahya Al Hammadi, Ohood Al Dhaheri, Fares Al Zaabi, Kaluperumage Don Arjuna, and Sarra Lajnef, alongside administrators Paul Walker, James Downing, Faisal Al Ketbi, Sara Al Qubaisi, Khaled Al Junaibi, and Geo Al Ferti.

The workshop, held at Fairmont bab al bahr, saw the presence of several dignitaries from the team's partners and sponsors, such as Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Coast Guard, Yas Island, Al Masaood Energy, Khalifa University, Bayanat, EDGE, Aldar Properties, Etihad Airways, Ali & Sons Group, Pure Health, and Al Fahim Group, alongside the team's staff.



During the workshop, the team reviewed their recent accomplishments and outlined the goals they would like to achieve in the sporting field.

The Active Abu Dhabi team also shared that they aim to carry out a distinguished sporting event, involving a 400km rowing journey from Gaga Island to Yas Island, passing several islands including Sir Bani Yas.

The DCD stressed the importance of supporting sports teams in a way that helps promote the value of leading a healthy lifestyle among members of society.

The department is also dedicated to raising awareness among citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi about the importance of integrating physical activity of all kinds into daily life.

The department underscored the need to collaborate with partners in order to enhance their efforts, support them in achieving their goals and encourage members of society to engage in physical activity and adopt a healthy sporting lifestyle.

Through cooperation, DCD aims to foster happiness and well-being of society and contribute to establishing awareness of the importance and important role of sports and participating in various sports initiatives.

