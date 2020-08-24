UrduPoint.com
Active Intellectual Property Files Up 14% In H1 2020: Dubai Economy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Active intellectual property files up 14% in H1 2020: Dubai Economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy has revealed that the number of active trademark files on its ‘IP Gateway’ reached 5,126 in the first six months of 2020, a 14 percent increase compared to H1 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of complaints registered for infringement of intellectual property, IP, in the first half of this year was 132, a 29 per cent decrease compared to H1 2019.

The number of active commercial agency files rose 119 per cent from H1 2019 to reach 57 in H1 2020. Notably, nine infringement complaints only were registered against commercial agencies in H1 2020, a marked decrease of 44 per cent over H1 2019.

Dubai Economy encourages owners of trademarks, and intellectual property as well as commercial agencies in the country to register their files on its IP Gateway and ensure protection of their rights, especially since intellectual property is one of the prime requisites for building an innovation-driven and knowledge-based economy.

US trademarks still constitute the largest share of files (1,543) registered in the ‘IP Gateway’ digital platform of Dubai Economy since its launch, followed by Emirati (785), German (339), French (322), and British (290) files.

Swiss trademarks topped the increase in registration of new trademarks (44 percent ) in the IP Gateway in H1 2020 compared to H1 2019, followed by trademarks from the British Virgin Islands (30 percent ), France (25 percent ), UAE (18 per cent ), and Germany (16 per cent ).

The largest share (23 per cent ) of IP infringement complaints involved Swiss trademarks in H1 2020, followed by US (20 per cent ), and German, French and Emirati (13 per cent each) ones.

Clothes were the leading category (17 per cent ) of goods involved in the complaints, followed by non-metallic jewellery (13 per cent ), watches (10 per cent ), as well as sunglasses, bags and leather products (8 percent each).

Ibrahim Behzad, Director of Intellectual Property Rights Management in the CCCP Sector of Dubai Economy, said, "The results achieved during H1 2020 reiterate the vital role played by Dubai Economy and CCCP in protecting investor rights, thus enhancing business confidence and the economic environment in the emirate. The increase in IP related files reaffirm that Dubai is an attractive destination for the leading trademarks around the world. It also reflects the growing global role of the retail sector in the emirate in enhancing competitiveness among trademark owners and commercial agencies."

Customers can access the IP Gateway through https://ipp.dubaided.gov.ae or via the IP Gateway app available on the Apple and Google stores. All IP transactions are completed smartly through the IP Gateway without the need for customers to visit Dubai Economy, and services are available in five languages: Arabic, English, Japanese, French, and Italian.

