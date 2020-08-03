UrduPoint.com
ACTVET Celebrates Graduation Of 13th Batch Of Mechanical, Electrical Students

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:30 PM

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 13th batch of mechanical, electrical students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET, a branch of the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, ADVETI, organised a virtual graduation for its 13th batch of students of the 2019-2020 academic year, totalling 79 students of mechanical and electrical specialisations.

The event was held under the patronage of Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and the Chairman of the board of Trustees of ADVETI.

Dr. Abdulrahman Jassem Al Hammadi, Director-General of ADVETI, pointed out that the UAE’s leadership has invested in education and empowered the Emirati youth in all areas, enabling them to engage in the country’s development process.

The graduation took place after years of hard work and despite the circumstances facing the entire world, he added, noting that the centre has empowered the graduates, supplied them with 21st-century skills and offered them a quality academic experience.

