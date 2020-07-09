ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied technology students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Zayed bin Saqr Al Nahyan, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET, organised a virtual remote celebration of the graduation of 145 students of its Institute of Applied Technology, IAT.

The graduation was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the IAT, and Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET.

The graduates include a distinguished group of female students from seven specialisations, which are health sciences technology, computer engineering sciences, general engineering sciences, advanced sciences, financial administration, accounting, innovative media production, and health sciences and social care.

The event began with a remote speech by Sheikha Fatima bint Zayed delivered on her behalf by Sheikh Rashid, which praised the efforts of the UAE’s leadership to support the country’s education system and congratulated the graduates of the distinguished academic establishment.

At the end of her speech, Sheikha Fatima bint Zayed said, "We congratulate you and your families and wish you a bright future."

During a live speech, Al Hammadi said that the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Zayed for the event reflects the support of the UAE’s leadership for the efforts to prepare a national base of qualified citizens capable of reinforcing the country’s stature in the field of science and knowledge, noting that the institute has educated 15,880 graduates, with all of them being UAE citizens, since the first batch in 2008.

Al Hammadi also thanked Sheikha Fatima bint Zayed for her generous patronage and her support for education while congratulating the graduates.