ACTVET celebrates graduation of 714 applied technology students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed, Chair of the board of Trustees of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET, organised four virtual ceremonies to celebrate the graduation of 714 female students from the seven branches of ACTVET’s Institute of Applied Technology, IAT.

The celebrations were attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the IAT, and Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET.

The graduates include a distinguished group of citizens who studied various specialisations, which are health science technology, electrical and mechanical applied engineering, computer science engineering, general engineering science, advanced sciences, financial administration, accounting, media and innovative production, health sciences and social care.

In her speech, Sheikha Mariam said, "These virtual ceremonies reflect our keenness to celebrate a batch of distinguished citizens who have shown their hard work and excellence during their studies at ACTVET, reinforcing their role in the country’s overall development process.

"

She then congratulated the graduates and stressed her confidence that they will excel in their university studies.

Al Hammadi said that the UAE’s leadership contributed to establishing the foundations of general education, including vocational and applied education, noting that the leading stature and development of the country’s education system are the outcomes of the significant support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the education sector.

"Our happiness doubled when we saw Emirati girls and women excelling in their studies and eventually graduating and participating in the country’s productivity, as the UAE’s leadership has believed in the positive role of women in the country’s process of development, along with men," he added.

Emirati women have proven their capacities and are worthy of the world’s respect, due to their significant achievements in all areas of work, he further added.