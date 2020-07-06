ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied technology students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET, celebrated the graduation of 822 applied technology students from the institute’s 11 branches around the country with the participation of Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Institute of Applied Technology, and Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET.

The new batch included citizens who studied nine specialisations, which are engineering and technology, applied engineering in electricity, mechanics, computer science engineering, general engineering, advanced sciences, aircraft maintenance, engineering maintenance in electricity and mechanics, and financial administration and accounting.

On the occasion, Sheikh Theyab said that the graduation of the students reflects the directives of the UAE’s leadership to empower the Emirati youth and enable them to master modern scientific technologies, to support the country’s technological progress.

Sheikh Theyab also praised the efforts of ADVETI’s administrative and teaching staff who supervised the applied technology course, in line with its progress and development requirements.

He then congratulated the graduates and highlighted his confidence in their capacities to continue their hard work and excellence, as well as to contribute to the UAE’s development.

In a live remote speech, Al Hammadi said, "The UAE’s leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, aims to reinforce the foundations of general, vocational and applied education in the country, enabling us, today, to achieve significant educational progress and development, which is a direct result of the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for education. You, our country’s youth, are the key to reinforcing the country’s development process, through the knowledge and skills you learnt while studying at ACTVET’s institutions. We thank Sheikh Theyab for his patronage, as well as his constant support for education."