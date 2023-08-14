ACTVET Organises 23rd Session Of 'Yes To Work' Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ACTVET) organised the 23rd session of its national programme, titled "Yes to Work," which took place from 31st July to 11th August.

The programme was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and for the first time in Fujairah, with the participation of some 600 young Emirati men and women aged between 15 and 24.

The programme aims to prepare its participants to work in the hospitality and hotel sector, as well as in inventory management, customer service, and sales in sectors such as bakeries, electronics, food products, and other vital specialisations within distinguished business establishments chosen by ACTVET.

The selection criteria were based on practical training and the ability to transfer experiences to the Emirati youth to enable them to effectively manage the private sector under a tangible and clear vision, as well as demonstrate competence in terms of performance and achievements.

During a visit to the programme’s activities, Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET, said the "Yes to Work" programme’s qualitative and geographical expansion aligns with the centre’s plan to enrich and advance it as a national priority to empower citizen students to enter the job market in various fields within the private sector.

This strategic goal enhances the capacities and self-confidence of Emirati students, enabling them to meet the constantly evolving demands of the job market.

He also expressed his satisfaction at the performance of the youth during the programme’s new edition, and their enthusiasm to work in various specialisations during their school holidays, reflecting their exceptional qualities and passion for work in the private sector and contributing to the development of their skills and serving the highest interests of both the nation and its citizens.

Yes to Work connects candidates with employers who are looking for talented and motivated Emirati individuals aged between 15 to 24 years to fill various positions as trainees across different retails in the privet sector, with more than 10 partners and over 300 locations across the UAE. Through YES to Work, ACTVET believes every student deserves the opportunity to gain meaningful work experience. YES to Work helps the participants in developing skills for becoming successful entrepreneurs. It offers first-hand experience in various aspects of business and teaches about industry trends, customer behavior, and competition essential for success in the business world. YES to Work consists of 4 stages, each stage comprises a bundle of skills to develop over the academic breaks. For instance, candidates might finish Stage 1 during the summer break and then complete Stage 2 over the winter break. Candidates have a choice to complete all stages to be certified in Level 2 Retail Operations which is accredited by the National Qualification Center.

