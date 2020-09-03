UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACWA Power Completes Signing Of Financing Agreements For 900MW Solar PV Fifth Phase Of MBR Solar Park

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:00 PM

ACWA Power completes signing of financing agreements for 900MW Solar PV fifth phase of MBR Solar Park

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) ACWA Power, a Saudi Arabian developer, investor and operator of power generation and desalinated water plants, completed the signing of all financing agreements of the 900MW solar PV project, Shuaa Energy 3 PSC, which is the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

Shuaa Energy 3 PSC is the special purpose vehicle incorporated for the project, with 60 percent ownership by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and the balance split between ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation, GIC, an ACWA Power press release said on Thursday.

The project involves the construction of a 900MW solar PV plant, using bi-facial panels with tracking technology at a capital cost of $564 million, and has been the focus of significant international interest, having demonstrated one of the lowest levelised cost of electricity in the world of USD cents 1.6953 per kWh.

The financing for the project is based on the principles of limited recourse project financing with the senior debt provided by a number of international, regional and local banks along with a project recourse mezzanine tranche committed by a regional bank, structured as a c. 27-year soft mini perm financing with both conventional and Islamic tranches. In addition, the financing structure featured a set of equity bridge loans provided by local banks and also by DEWA.

Commenting on the announcement, Paddy Padmanathan, President and CEO of ACWA Power, said, "Securing this amount of long tenor project financing for Shuaa Energy 3 PSC even as COVID 19 pandemic continues to cause social and economic disruption to the entire world illustrates the combined capabilities and trusted partnership between ACWA Power and DEWA. We are delighted to have achieved this significant milestone, which reflects confidence of the financial community in this partnership, and the role and iconic status of the fifth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in delivering Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050."

In turn, Rajit Nanda, Chief Investment Officer of ACWA Power, commented, "Project financing of this magnitude having been successfully raised from nine project finance lenders in the midst of a global pandemic, is the ultimate testament to DEWA’s credibility as a counterparty and the success of their IPP programme, as well as ACWA Power’s focus and proven ability to deliver power and desalinated water reliably and responsibly at low cost."

The EPC agreement for the construction of the project was signed with Shanghai Electric in July 2020.

Related Topics

World Technology Electricity Water Dubai Vehicle Saudi Bank Shanghai Split Rashid Perm United States Dollars July 2020 All From Agreement Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 10 deaths and 424 new cases of Co ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Captains Regent of San Ma ..

17 minutes ago

PM directs to table anti-torture bill in National ..

34 minutes ago

Abbottabad administration launches operation to re ..

5 minutes ago

Federal govt to provide loans to flood victims: La ..

31 minutes ago

Record CO2 emissions for Arctic wildfires: EU

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.