AD Executive Council issues resolution to transfer select roles and responsibilities from ADAFSA to ADQ

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution transferring select roles and responsibilities from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, to ADQ, a public joint stock company (PJSC) headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

Silal, part of ADQ, will now undertake these efforts and will assume all rights and obligations for the responsibilities that have been transferred from ADAFSA.

The Primary initiatives include managing and growing emergency reserve food stocks in collaboration with the relevant bodies and with continuous monitoring by ADAFSA, as well as enhancing the marketing and promotion of local agricultural products.