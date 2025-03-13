AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan Single Window

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) AD Ports Group today announced a strategic partnership agreement signed between its digital arm, Maqta Technologies Group and Pakistan Single Window (PSW), a state-owned entity, commissioned by the Federal Government of Pakistan as the operating body for the Pakistan Single Window System, a digital platform which streamlines cross-border trade by allowing traders to submit import, export, and transit-related data through a unified digital portal.

This collaboration aims to drive digital innovation and enhance efficiency in Pakistan’s cross-border trade by leveraging both organisations' expertise in designing and implementing cutting-edge digital solutions.

In addition, the partnership will implement value-added services such as digital customs clearance, smart warehousing, risk management systems, eCommerce, cargo / port community systems, Single Window, trade finance, and predictive analytics for trade optimisation and risk management.

By utilising advanced technologies including AI, Blockchain, and IoT, the partnership aims to streamline trade processes, reduce delays, and improve transparency and regulatory compliance.

Based on the agreement, Maqta Technologies Group and Pakistan Single Window will focus on identifying and developing joint commercial opportunities in digital trade facilitation and logistics solutions worldwide, aiming to enhance compliance and secure trade transactions, while promoting environmentally sustainable trade practices through paperless documentation and carbon-efficient logistics.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Cluster and CEO of Maqta Technologies Group – AD Ports Group, said, "Our partnership with Pakistan Single Window highlights our dedication to enhancing cross-border trade through advanced digital solutions. We will leverage our combined capabilities to unlock new commercial opportunities and maximise trade facilitation in Pakistan and global markets."

Syed Aftab Haider, CEO - Pakistan Single Window, said, "This partnership marks a significant step in PSW’s vision to contribute to international trade facilitation on a global scale by forging new partnerships and collaborations with the leading players in the region.

Maqta Technologies Group brings invaluable global expertise and experience in digital solutions for customs and trade while PSW’s is quickly emerging as the most successful single window implementation experience in the region. Together, we are well positioned to drive meaningful advancements in trade facilitation.”

