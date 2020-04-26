UrduPoint.com
AD Police Announce Schedule Of Remote Inmate Visits During Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The general directorates of punitive and correctional establishments of the Community Security Division of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, announced the schedule of remote inmate visits during the Holy Month of Ramadan through its smart app.

The directorate urged visitors to follow the schedule by visiting the ADP website, www.adpolice.gov.ae, and filling in a remote visit application form, adding that approvals will be sent via SMS.

Visitations for female inmates will be held from 26th to 29th April, 2020, from 14:00 to 16:00, while their lawyers can visit them on Thursday, 30th April, from 14:00 to 16:00.

Those visiting male inmates may schedule appointments from 3rd to 6th May, 2020, from 14:00 to 16:00, while their lawyers can visit them on Thursday, 7th May, 2020, from 14:00 to 16:00.

Female inmates can also be visited from 10th to 13th May from 14:00 to 16:00, and their lawyers can visit them on Thursday, 14th May, from 14:00 to 16:00, while male inmates can be visited from 17th to 20th May from 14:00 to 16:00, and their lawyers can visit them on Thursday, 21st May, 2020, from 14:00 to 16:00.

Additionally, female inmates can be visited from 24th to 27th May from 14:00 to 16:00, and their lawyers can visit them on Thursday, 28th May from 14:00 to 16:00.

