AD Ports Group Appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah For Major Modernisation Of Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 05:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, has appointed Mar Construction Civil & Obras Publicas - LDA to design and build the topside and marine infrastructure of the Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal, located in Angola’s largest port. Additionally, AD Ports Group has engaged Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair & Partners to provide Project Management and Construction Supervision Services for the project.
The Port of Luanda handles approximately 76% of Angola’s container and general cargo, serving as a crucial maritime gateway for landlocked neighbours, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia. Under a 20-year concession agreement with the Luanda Port Authority signed in April 2024, AD Ports Group committed to invest USD 250 million through 2026 to modernise the terminal.
On 30 January 2025, AD Ports Group commenced its long-term management of the multi-purpose terminal, driving forward the Group’s expansion into sub-Saharan Africa and reinforcing its commitment to enhancing regional logistics infrastructure.
The modernisation project involves extensive upgrades, transforming the terminal into a modern general cargo, container, and roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) facility. With a depth of 16 metres, it will be the only terminal in the Port of Luanda capable of accommodating Super Post-Panamax vessels of up to 14,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units). The terminal’s 192,000 sqm area will be optimised for high-density container handling and equipped with cutting-edge technology and IT systems.
The extensive modernisation works are expected to be completed in Q1 2027.
Upon completion, new container handling equipment will be installed, significantly increasing container capacity from 25,000 TEUs to 350,000 TEUs and Ro-Ro volumes to over 40,000 vehicles.
Mohamed Eidha Tannaf AlMenhali, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “AD Ports Group is pleased to work with Mar Construction Civil & Obras Publicas - LDA and Dar Al Handasah Consultants Shair & Partners on the Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal project. This modernisation initiative will not only transform Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal into a state-of-the-art facility but also significantly enhance its capacity and efficiency. By accommodating Super Post-Panamax vessels and increasing container and Ro-Ro handling capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers and clients in the region with superior service and seamless logistics solutions. This project demonstrates our dedication to supporting the economic growth of Angola and its neighbouring countries, ensuring that the port remains a vital gateway for global trade.”
With a population of 34.5 million, growing at a rate of 3.2%, and a GDP of USD 74 billion, the Republic of Angola is considered the sixth largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa and a sizable domestic market also requiring meaningful gateway cargo volumes.
AD Ports Group has expanded into Africa over the past three years, announcing more than USD 800 million in planned investments in the maritime and shipping, ports and logistics sectors in Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Angola.
