AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship management joint venture

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) AD Ports Group and Columbia Group, a leading global integrated maritime, logistics, leisure and energy platform, have formed a joint venture (JV) to optimise third party vessel operations, and that of AD Ports Group's ocean-going fleet, through state-of-the-art fleet management systems.

The newly formed entity, Noatum - CSM Limited, combines Columbia Group's expertise in advanced fleet management systems and AI-driven performance analytics, with AD Ports Group's diverse fleet and extensive ship management experience, both globally and regionally.

Also, by integrating ship management into AD Ports Group's Maritime and Shipping Cluster service portfolio, this strategic alliance offers the benefits of a world-class ship management system and team to third parties.

The JV will benefit from immediate access to Columbia Group's Performance Optimisation Control Room (POCR), an advanced digital platform designed to catalyse fleet performance enhancement, predictive maintenance, and regulatory compliance. This platform provides continuous live monitoring and comprehensive decision support tools to optimise voyages, speed, bunker usage, and emissions.

The system will harness data from multiple vessels to empower informed decision-making and enhance operational and commercial performance.

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime and Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, "This partnership symbolises a pivotal advancement in maritime asset management, merging the strengths of Columbia Group and AD Ports Group. As we expand our capabilities, we are benefitting our clients by elevating quality and efficiency. We are committed to offering a holistic suite of services with exceptional operational competency and expertise, further fortifying our position as a global maritime service provider."

Mark O'Neil, President and CEO of Columbia Group, stated that this partnership marks a significant milestone in the group's shared vision to set new standards in maritime asset management. Combining Columbia's global expertise with AD Ports Group's strong presence in the middle East will drive operational excellence and innovation in the region's maritime sector.

Strategically based in the UAE, the JV will support day-to-day management and introduce comprehensive crew management, procurement, training, and other operational services to ensure best-in-class asset management practices.

Noatum - CSM Limited will unlock a broad array of additional skills, capabilities and operational excellence for clients.