UrduPoint.com

AD Ports Group, Egyptian Group For Multipurpose Terminals Sign MoU To Develop, Operate Multipurpose Terminal In Safaga Port

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

AD Ports Group, Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals sign MoU to develop, operate multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of trade and logistics, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals, the commercial arm of the Egyptian Ministry of Transportation, for the development and operation of a multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port.

The signing was conducted on the sidelines of the 4th Smart Transport, Logistics and Traffic Fair and Forum for the MEA Region (TransMEA 2021), held under the patronage of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The legal document was signed in the presence of Kamel El Wazir, Minister of Transportation in Egypt; by Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group; and Rear Admiral Abdul Qadir Darwish, Chairman of the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals.

Under the MoU, AD Ports Group will explore investment opportunities and conduct feasibility and local market studies related to developing and operating a multipurpose terminal in Safaga Port, with both parties benefitting from the exchange of expertise and best practices. The MoU aims to support the growth of the middle East’s industrial and logistics sectors, as well as assist in opening new markets for Egyptian exports via direct maritime routes across the Arabian Gulf, East Asia, and Africa regions. It will also facilitate commercial activities operating within the Golden Triangle and Upper Egypt and will elevate the country’s ability to compete with other nations that manufacture similar industrial products.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, "We are pleased to sign this MoU with the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals, which falls in line with AD Ports Group’s efforts to promote trade relations with Arab sister nations, as well as our commitment to expand regional and global reach as a leading enabler of global trade and logistics.

"The strategic location of Safaga Port on the Red Sea holds great potential for a significant role within the global supply chain. We are confident that the cooperation will prove beneficial for both sides, as it combines the unique characteristics of Safaga Port with the long-standing expertise offered by AD Ports Group in managing and operating maritime terminals, along with the Group’s extensive capabilities in delivering end-to-end services across the entire supply chain," he added.

Rear Admiral Abdul Qadir Darwish, Chairman of the Egyptian Group for Multipurpose Terminals expressed his appreciation for the newly announced cooperation with AD Ports Group, noting that the MoU will serve as a promising starting point for further collaborations, which will provide a wide range of services beneficial to each nation’s trade and logistics sectors.

Commenting on the MoU, Rear Admiral Darwish, said, "The investment environment in Egypt is rich with opportunities, and it is crucial that we advance and enhance seaports in Egypt so that they become centres for further commercial development, and competitive with other international ports. In turn, this will greatly benefit our nation’s national economy."

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Exports Egypt Traffic Middle East Gold Market From Best Asia Allied Rental Modarba Arab

Recent Stories

Arts Council organizes tableau, speech competition ..

Arts Council organizes tableau, speech competition on Iqbal day

1 minute ago
 Gomal University holds ceremony to commemorate Iqb ..

Gomal University holds ceremony to commemorate Iqbal day

1 minute ago
 Annual general body meeting of DOWA held in Khyber ..

Annual general body meeting of DOWA held in Khyber Medical University Peshawar

1 minute ago
 Erdogan Says Turkey Eyeing Domestic Gas Production ..

Erdogan Says Turkey Eyeing Domestic Gas Production in by 2023

1 minute ago
 South Korean Opposition Leader Set to Intensify Wo ..

South Korean Opposition Leader Set to Intensify Work on Japan Issues - Reports

1 minute ago
 DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaig ..

DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaign

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.