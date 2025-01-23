Open Menu

AD Ports Group, Egyptian Ministry Of Industry And Transport Sign MoU To Explore Logistics Infrastructure Collaborations In Alexandria

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

AD Ports Group, Egyptian Ministry of Industry and Transport sign MoU to explore logistics infrastructure collaborations in Alexandria

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics and industry, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Ministry of Industry and Transport to explore joint development and operations an integrated logistics Park in Alexandria.

The signing took place today in Cairo in the presence of Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel Al Wazir, Egyptian Minister of Industry and Transport, and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, Ad Ports Group.

The signing was conducted by Ahmed Al Mutawa, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group with Amr Ahmed Moustafa, Executive Managing Director of the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transportation (HCMLT), an affiliate of the Ministry of Transportation of Egypt.

AD Ports Group will pursue a collaboration with HCMLT to explore developing, managing and operating 1.

1 square kilometre of Integrated Logistics Area, set to be one of the largest logistics hubs on the Mediterranean Sea, at Alexandria Port. The port accounts for about 60% of Egypt’s foreign trade, according to government figures.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “AD Ports Group partners with governments for the long-term development of their economies, inspired by the vision of our wise leadership. We are working with the Egyptian government to bring growth, jobs and prosperity to the people of Egypt. Today’s signing could lead to strategic infrastructure projects in the Mediterranean Sea region that would leverage Egypt’s global trade flows, driving economic growth and advancing the Group’s portfolio of value-added investments.’’

