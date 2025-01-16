AD Ports Group Expands Cooperation With Kazakh Partners
January 16, 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Noatum Maritime, the Maritime & Shipping arm of AD Ports Group, has strengthened its collaboration with Kazakh partners by signing Heads of Terms with Kazakhstan National Shipping Company – KazMorTransFlot (KMTF), a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, the Kazakh National Oil Company, to expand operations in the Caspian Sea region.
The two parties intend to collaborate on the construction of two container vessels, specifically designed for operations in the Caspian Sea, each with a capacity exceeding 500 TEUs.
These relatively larger (to existing capacity in the Caspian Sea), modern shallow draft vessels would offer enhanced turnaround times and provide increased capacity, while advanced cargo handling systems would support improved scheduling and operational efficiency.
Both companies also confirmed their intention to develop the next generation trans – Caspian Sea intermodal system via high-capacity ferries, and the corresponding terminal infrastructure, which will dramatically shorten the transit time for Kazakh exporters and all stakeholders of the middle corridor.
The parties are also working to expand their tanker fleet for crude oil transportation to further support Kazakhstan’s energy sector and deepen the collaboration.
Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO - Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “We remain deeply committed towards our vision of facilitating international trade by enhancing and expanding our collaboration with our valued partners in Kazakhstan. Together we have achieved much success in the Caspian region, underscoring the strength of our partnership. This Heads of Terms not only solidifies our bond but also paves the way for new opportunities and shared growth.”
Aidar Orzanhov, Director General - KazMorTransFlot, said, “We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with AD Ports Group, a trusted partner that shares our vision for advancing trade and logistics in the Caspian Sea region. Together we are creating new opportunities that will benefit not only our organisations, but also the wider economy.”
This latest agreement builds upon the strong foundation between the two entities and the joint venture established in 2022 – Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS), which has been instrumental in delivering integrated offshore solutions and shipping services in the Caspian Sea region.
