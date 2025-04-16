AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa Port

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) AD Ports Group recently hosted its first ship-to-ship (STS) liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation at its flagship deep-water Khalifa Port, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a key hub for alternative marine fuels and sustainable maritime solutions.

The STS bunkering was part of a simultaneous operation in which the container vessel MSC Thais - berthed at Abu Dhabi Terminals, received LNG fuel from the dedicated LNG bunker vessel Green Zeebrugge, supplied by marine fuels provider Monjasa.

The operation demonstrated the concurrent transfer of LNG and cargo, in addition to highlighting AD Ports Group’s ability to integrate complex and efficient services into its port infrastructure and operations, whilst facilitating access to lower-carbon fuels, which support both the industry and global environmental objectives.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, said, “By adhering to the highest safety and environmental standards, AD Ports Group and Monjasa are ensuring that shipowners have reliable access to a diversified fuel mix that supports their decarbonisation objectives. AD Ports Group will continue to explore and implement forward-looking solutions that drive progress toward global sustainability goals.

”

Liquified natural gas offers reduced greenhouse gas emissions and significantly less sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide, and particulate matter emissions compared to traditional marine fuels.

AD Ports Group and Monjasa will continue expanding LNG bunkering services across the Group’s commercial ports in Abu Dhabi, including cruise vessels at Zayed Port, while offering a comprehensive fuel portfolio that includes Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), Marine Gas Oil (MGO), and High-Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO).

The STS operation was executed in accordance with international best practices and regulatory standards, that include LNG bunkering protocols and guidelines set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), and Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO).

With this achievement, AD Ports Group is accelerating the shift toward sustainable marine fuels, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the global energy transition and advancing the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.