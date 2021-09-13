UrduPoint.com

AD Ports Group Leased Out Over 2.2 Million Square Metres Of Industrial Land In H1, 2021

Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) AD Ports Group has announced that more than 2.2 million square metres of its Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster have been leased during the first half of 2021 to local, regional, and international businesses, a clear indication that demand for industrial land continues to accelerate despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses.

AD Ports Group’s Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster, composed of Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and ZonesCorp, has a total of 550 square kilometres of industrial and commercial land. Demand has been growing throughout 2021, particularly from key economic sectors such as metals, food, auto, technology, and chemicals.

Additionally, KIZAD and ZonesCorp reported significant increases in the Foreign Direct Investment in H1 2021, with demand from multiple adjacent sectors including e-commerce, plastics, logistics, and light manufacturing.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of the Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, "The rising demand on leasable land in Abu Dhabi for trade, logistics, and industrial activities is a clear indication that the business ecosystem in the emirate continues to strengthen and grow. Thanks to the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE, Abu Dhabi is rapidly evolving to be the optimum destination for manufacturing and investment in the region.

"Leveraging our strategic location, at the heart of the world and the crossroads between the east and the west, the industrial zones in Abu Dhabi are quickly evolving into global hubs for key sectors where businesses cater to the needs of almost 4.5 billion consumers in immediate geographic regions.

"

The industrial zones in Abu Dhabi are currently home to more than 1,500 businesses including some of the world’s leading global industrial players in a variety of sectors including advanced manufacturing, life sciences and biopharma, food and agri-tech, machinery and equipment, maritime, logistics, chemicals, and plastics.

The cluster is embarking on major projects such as The Life Science Park, which has been designed to cater for the growing demand of vital sectors, such as the pharmaceutical, medical equipment, research and development, education, as well as other health-related sectors.

AD Ports Group also has recently announced the completion of 1.38 million sqm of commercial and retail areas at Rahayel Automotive and Mobility City, the first integrated hub for the automotive industry in the region to accommodate a full range of auto-related businesses and supporting services.

AD Ports Group’s Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster has been serving as the catalyst and enabler of sustainable projects in the emirate. In KIZAD, Helios Industry, a privately-owned special project vehicle company (SPV), is set to invest over AED3.67 billion (US$1 billion) in the construction of a new green ammonia facility that will produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

At the same time, ZonesCorp is witnessing the development of "Block 7", a new 820,000 square metre hub designed to function as a breeding ground for innovation-driven industries with ultra-modern infrastructure, robust services, and a unique setup that links intelligent living space leveraging ZonesCorp’s existing manufacturing ecosystem and serves as a platform for tech start-ups in Abu Dhabi.

