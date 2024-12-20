- Home
- Middle East
- AD Ports Group secures refinancing, upsizing of Revolving Credit Facility to $2.125 billion
AD Ports Group Secures Refinancing, Upsizing Of Revolving Credit Facility To $2.125 Billion
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) AD Ports Group has successfully refinanced and upsized its existing Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) from US$1 billion to US$2.125 billion (equivalent in AED and USD tranches).
This move aims to optimise the Group's financing costs by improving interest margins and extending the maturity of the RCF from 2026 to 2028, with an option to extend further until 2030.
The new facility has garnered significant interest from local, regional, European, Asian, and international banks, leading to an oversubscription of over 2.5 times the facility amount. With the new RCF in place, AD Ports Group will broaden its banking pool from nine to 18 banks, enhancing its financial flexibility and access to a larger funding pool.
Martin Aarup, Group Chief Financial Officer of AD Ports Group, commented, “The overwhelming interest in our new RCF and the resulting oversubscription underscore the confidence that the banking community has in AD Ports Group's robust financial health and strategic direction. This refinancing allows us to optimise our financing costs and strengthens our liquidity position to support our short and medium-term growth objectives.
Additionally, the extension of the revolving credit facility maturity to 2028, with the potential to extend until 2030, provides us with greater financial flexibility and thus better planning options.”
AD Ports Group is rated “AA-” with a stable outlook by Fitch and A1 with a stable outlook by Moody’s Ratings.
Recent Stories
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza
Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland
First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan inflation rate increases 2.7% in November5 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group secures refinancing, upsizing of Revolving Credit Facility to $2.125 billion5 minutes ago
-
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion50 minutes ago
-
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN presence, activities in P ..1 hour ago
-
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia2 hours ago
-
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile3 hours ago
-
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments11 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people11 hours ago
-
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza11 hours ago
-
Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers11 hours ago
-
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland12 hours ago
-
First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst modern changes12 hours ago