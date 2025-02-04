Open Menu

AD Ports Group Signs 50-year Land Lease Agreement With Al Ain Mills For Grains Storage Facility

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 04:45 PM

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains storage facility

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) – AD Ports Grouphas signed a 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills, a member of Al Hazaa Investment Group.

This strategic partnership will see the development of a state-of-the-art grain storage and processing facility at Khalifa Port at South Quay, further enhancing the port's capabilities and reinforcing its position as a premier trade hub in the region.


The 50,000 m2 facility is planned to have a storage capacity of approximately 300,000 Metric Tons and is expected to go live within two and a half years after the start of construction.
The leased plot, strategically located within Khalifa Port, will provide Al Ain Mills with direct access to deep-water berths and the world-class port facilities that Khalifa Port is renowned for.

This development is set to significantly boost the efficiency and capacity of grain storage and handling, catering to the growing demand for high-quality grain products in the GCC and beyond.
Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, commented on the agreement: "We are delighted to welcome Al Ain Mills to Khalifa Port.

This agreement underscores the strategic importance of Khalifa Port as a vital trade hub, not only for the UAE but for the entire region. The state-of-the-art grain storage and processing facility will enhance our port's capabilities and attract more customers seeking world-class infrastructure and seamless access to global markets.

We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with Al Ain Mills."
Jamal Al Hazzaa, Chairman of Al Hazaa Investment Group, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating: "This partnership embodies our vision to integrate our established expertise in the food industries with the exceptional capabilities of Abu Dhabi Ports in the logistics and supply chain sector.

It also represents a strategic step towards bolstering food security and developing infrastructure in line with the highest global standards."
Abdullah Al Hazzaa, CEO of Al Ain Mills, added: "This collaboration opens new horizons for innovation and excellence, contributing to the localisation of the industry and supporting our national aspirations for the future.
We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of this collaboration, and we look forward to achieving more fruitful accomplishments in the future."
The new facility is expected to play a crucial role in supporting the UAE's food security initiatives and will contribute to the economic growth of the region by creating new job opportunities and fostering trade activities.

