AD Ports Group Signs HoT For New Multipurpose Terminal In Pointe Noire Port, Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) AD Ports Group signed today a Head of Terms (HoT) with the Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, for a new multipurpose terminal in Pointe-Noire.

Under the HoT, AD Ports Group has the exclusive right to invest in the development, operation, and management of the “New Mole Port” that will handle containers, general cargo, break-bulk and other types of cargo.

Furthermore, the Group will provide the new facility with digital services and technology solutions to enhance its efficiency including design, implementation and operation of a single-window, software development, digital architecture, business analytics, digital operations support and digital transformation.

The HoT agreement runs for one year from the date of signing and could lead to a concession agreement subject to technical, legal, commercial, and environmental due diligence.

Pointe Noire is the main commercial centre of Congo, and its port plays a key role in the economy and development of the nation and wider region.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “AD Ports Group continues to expand its operations globally, working with partners to develop world-class port, logistics and maritime facilities in key commercial hubs. We see significant potential for developing a multipurpose terminal at the Port of Pointe Noire, particularly given the port’s key role in the energy sector.

“As always, we are grateful for the support of the UAE’s leadership in enabling us to develop this new opportunity and supporting our international ambitions. We value the trust of the Congo Government in our capabilities and our commitment to deploying our expertise in supporting its development plans.”

Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, praised AD Ports Group's excellent reputation in creating innovative port and maritime facilities and expressed confidence that their expertise and global network would help establish the "New Mole Port" as a top-performing port on the central west coast of Africa.

