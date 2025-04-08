AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) AD Ports Group today announced the signing of a 10-year lease agreement with TW Steel, a distinguished provider of prefabricated structures to deliver innovative containerised fabrication solutions, container maintenance and repair services at Khalifa Port.

These solutions and services will bring flexible and sustainable solutions tailored to the specific needs of shipping lines and container operators at Khalifa Port, who will be using TW Steel's advanced modular technology to create high-quality, energy-efficient solutions that minimise environmental impact.

TW Steel's solutions and services further widen Khalifa Port's offering and value proposition, expanding the port's operational efficiency by minimising container downtime while offering shipping lines, logistics companies, and other customers a more attractive and competitive option.

Commenting on the agreement, Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, "This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering world-class facilities and services that foster the growth and success of our customers while promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility.

"

Fakher Darwish, General Manager of TW Steel, stated that this collaboration represents a significant advancement towards a smarter and more sustainable future for port infrastructure in the region."

This agreement is part of the Group's ongoing initiatives to enhance the facilities and services at Khalifa Port, which has established itself as a major logistics hub in the region. The port's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment make it an attractive destination for businesses seeking to establish or expand their operations in the middle East.

