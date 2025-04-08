Open Menu

AD Ports Group Signs Lease Agreement With TW Steel

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 03:15 PM

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) AD Ports Group today announced the signing of a 10-year lease agreement with TW Steel, a distinguished provider of prefabricated structures to deliver innovative containerised fabrication solutions, container maintenance and repair services at Khalifa Port.

These solutions and services will bring flexible and sustainable solutions tailored to the specific needs of shipping lines and container operators at Khalifa Port, who will be using TW Steel's advanced modular technology to create high-quality, energy-efficient solutions that minimise environmental impact.

TW Steel's solutions and services further widen Khalifa Port's offering and value proposition, expanding the port's operational efficiency by minimising container downtime while offering shipping lines, logistics companies, and other customers a more attractive and competitive option.

Commenting on the agreement, Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, "This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering world-class facilities and services that foster the growth and success of our customers while promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility.

"

Fakher Darwish, General Manager of TW Steel, stated that this collaboration represents a significant advancement towards a smarter and more sustainable future for port infrastructure in the region."

This agreement is part of the Group's ongoing initiatives to enhance the facilities and services at Khalifa Port, which has established itself as a major logistics hub in the region. The port's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment make it an attractive destination for businesses seeking to establish or expand their operations in the middle East.

Related Topics

Technology Middle East Hub Agreement

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO ..

Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16

5 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to ta ..

Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities d ..

Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..

20 minutes ago
 SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Ye ..

SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition

35 minutes ago
 US visas of nearly 450 international students abru ..

US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..

39 minutes ago
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold econ ..

UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future

50 minutes ago
 Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to ..

Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots

56 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th coh ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..

1 hour ago
 Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for B ..

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

2 hours ago
 FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, c ..

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers

2 hours ago
 PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116 ..

PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East