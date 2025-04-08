AD Ports Group Signs Lease Agreement With TW Steel
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) AD Ports Group today announced the signing of a 10-year lease agreement with TW Steel, a distinguished provider of prefabricated structures to deliver innovative containerised fabrication solutions, container maintenance and repair services at Khalifa Port.
These solutions and services will bring flexible and sustainable solutions tailored to the specific needs of shipping lines and container operators at Khalifa Port, who will be using TW Steel's advanced modular technology to create high-quality, energy-efficient solutions that minimise environmental impact.
TW Steel's solutions and services further widen Khalifa Port's offering and value proposition, expanding the port's operational efficiency by minimising container downtime while offering shipping lines, logistics companies, and other customers a more attractive and competitive option.
Commenting on the agreement, Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, said, "This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering world-class facilities and services that foster the growth and success of our customers while promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility.
"
Fakher Darwish, General Manager of TW Steel, stated that this collaboration represents a significant advancement towards a smarter and more sustainable future for port infrastructure in the region."
This agreement is part of the Group's ongoing initiatives to enhance the facilities and services at Khalifa Port, which has established itself as a major logistics hub in the region. The port's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment make it an attractive destination for businesses seeking to establish or expand their operations in the middle East.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16
Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition
US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future
Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..
Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora
FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers
PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points
More Stories From Middle East
-
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 165 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business Forum in Mumbai20 minutes ago
-
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition35 minutes ago
-
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future50 minutes ago
-
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with University of Birmingham1 hour ago
-
China’s retail sector gains momentum in April2 hours ago
-
FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers2 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price drops to $67.01 pb2 hours ago
-
Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 20252 hours ago
-
United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed arrives in New Delhi on official visit to India3 hours ago