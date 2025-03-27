Open Menu

AD Ports Group To Develop Petroleum Storage Terminal At Khalifa Port

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 03:48 PM

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) AD Ports Group today announced the signing of a 50- year agreement with Oylz Terminals, a UAE-based oil supply and distribution provider, to develop a world-class clean petroleum storage facility in Khalifa Port.

The agreement will see Olyz Terminals develop a state-of-the-art 600,000 cbm tank storage facility at Khalifa Port Logistics Hub in two phases, further enhancing the port's capabilities and reinforcing its position as a key energy storage and trading hub in the region.

The first phase of the facility is expected to commence operations in mid-2027.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Ports Cluster - AD Ports Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Oylz Terminals to Khalifa Port.

This agreement underlines the strategic importance of Khalifa Port as a vital trade hub, not only for the UAE but for the entire region. This liquid storage terminal will enhance our port's capabilities and attract more customers seeking world-class infrastructure and seamless access to global markets. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with Oylz Terminals."

Dr. Khalid Omar Mohamed Hamad Almidfa, Chairman of Oylz Terminals, said that this milestone project reflects the company's commitment to developing best-in-class infrastructure that not only fortifies Abu Dhabi's position as a global energy hub, but also paves the way for Oylz Terminals' continued expansion.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Tank Hub Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

2 minutes ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 minutes ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

3 minutes ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 minutes ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

4 minutes ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

4 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

4 minutes ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

5 minutes ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East