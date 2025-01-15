AD Ports Group to invest in Greenfield Sarzha Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) AD Ports Group has signed a Foundation Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP (Semurg), the owner and developer of the Sarzha Multifunctional Marine Terminal at Kuryk Port, Kazakhstan.

Under the terms of this agreement, AD Ports Group owns a 51 percent stake and Semurg owns a 49 percent stake in the partnership Sarzha Grain Terminal.

The partnership has commenced constructing a greenfield grain terminal at Kuryk Port. Following the completion of phase one, this grain terminal will have the capacity to handle 570,000 tonnes of grain cargo per year. With the construction of phase two, the terminal's capacity is set to expand further, reaching 1.5 million tonnes per year.

Sarzha Grain Terminal will see a total investment of just over US$50 million over the two phases, with AD Ports Group contributing around US$30 million.

With phase 1 scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026, Sarzha Grain Terminal is set to enhance global food trade, connecting Kazakhstan via the Transcaspian International Transport Route with Europe through a network of sea and dry ports in Central Asia.

Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, said, “Our partnership with Semurg marks another key milestone in AD Ports Group’s middle Corridor strategy and reinforces our commitment to global food security and the UAE's National Strategy for Food Security.

This investment demonstrates our Group's dedication to expanding our presence in Central Asia, and in Kazakhstan in particular.”

Al Shamsi further added, "Sarzha Grain Terminal will not only boost grain trade and handling at Kuryk Port but also, by leveraging modern technologies and sustainable practices, we aim to establish a resilient and reliable food supply chain to meet the growing demand of the global population. This project embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth.”

Nurzhan Marabayev, General Director, SEMURG INVEST LLP, said, “Our partnership with AD Ports Group marks a new impulse for the development of the Middle Corridor and confirms SEMURG INVEST’s commitment to continue further development and execute the transport and logistics potential development roadmap until 2030 approved by the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The project is aimed at diversifying export routes for Kazakhstan goods, increase export and transit potential of the Transcaspian route and develop Mangystau region economy.”

This partnership initially announced in August 2023, follows AD Ports Group and its subsidiaries' recent ventures in the Central Asian region, driven by their strategic priority to enhance the transportation of resources to global markets, while connecting diverse regions and fostering economic growth.