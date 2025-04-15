Open Menu

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics Acquires 152 New Long-haul Trucks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 12:45 PM

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Noatum Logistics, an AD Ports Group company, announced today the acquisition of 152 long-haul transport trucks to enhance its freight forwarding operations in the middle East.

The fleet expansion comes in response to Noatum Logistics' robust growth trajectory and strategic focus on managing customers' supply chains across the region, while advancing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The advanced trucks will boost Noatum Logistics' regional transport capacity by 6,000 tonnes and grow its fleet from approximately 450 vehicles to over 600.

While capable of handling containerised, reefer, and loose cargo, the vehicles will support customers across key industry sectors, including energy, polymers, food and FMCG, automotive, pharma and healthcare, and defence.

Furthermore, by generating significant fuel efficiency gains and reductions in Nitrogen Oxide and particulate emissions via its Euro 5 diesel engines, the acquisition also aligns with the company's sustainability agenda, which includes achieving Carbon Neutral status by 2050.

Samir Chaturvedi, CEO of Noatum Logistics, AD Ports Group, said, "At Noatum Logistics, the customer is at the centre of everything that we do. Expanding our regional fleet with more efficient and sustainable solutions is not just an investment in our operations—it's an investment in our customers. Beyond increasing capacity, our growing presence in the Middle East is also part of Noatum Logistics' growing network spanning 26 countries, allowing us to seamlessly manage regional supply chains while connecting customers across all major global markets and trade lanes."

With the delivery expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2025, the new trucks will be integrated into Noatum Logistics' state-of-the-art Control Tower telematics system, a centralised platform that leverages GPS technology and onboard diagnostics, thereby allowing for monitoring of driver behaviour and management of vehicle movements in real-time.

